Spearhead Games was founded in 2011 from former Ubisoft and EA developers and has published titles such as Tiny Brains, Omesight and Stories: The Path of Destinies.

Spearhead Games is laying off most of its staff and ending production of Unforetold: Witchstone , published on January 4. The news comes from LinkedIn, where the Montreal developer said the game's production will end indefinitely on March 8, as will its Discord server.

The message from Spearhead Games

A fight scene from Stories: The Path of Destinies

“The last few weeks have been difficult, as the combined impact of financial perspectives that did not materialize it put us in a difficult position,” he said.

“We are also saddened that, due to these financial circumstances, we have had to make the difficult decision to lay off most of our team. These developers have created previously unseen worlds out of thin air, but with sheer will and collective imagination – a testament to the heart and soul poured into this studio. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to them for their passion and hard work.”

The studio added: “We also want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support all those affected. We have hired companies that will help us with personalized career coaching, emotional support, networking and placement assistance.”

“As we move forward, we ask you understanding and patience as we go through this transition period and find ways to build ourselves back again.”