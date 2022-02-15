The show talking shit is at its peak. In recent months, tickets to see Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza at the Canout Theater have sold out quickly. In addition, the videos of the black comedy shows that the comedians perform have continued to go viral on YouTube, Tiktok and other digital platforms.

However, not everything has been favorable for them, because along with fame came criticism. Christian YslaMiguel Barraza and a group of traveling comedians, such as John Sandoval ‘Nabito’ and Koki Santa Cruz, have harshly questioned the animators. What did they say? Here we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Speaking Huevadas: What link does Cathy Sáenz have with the success of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza

What did Miguel Barraza say about Speaking lame?

Miguel Barraza assured that Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza have been carried away by arrogance due to the rapid fame they obtained thanks to Speaking lame.

“I admire young people, but what they lack and we have plenty of is humility. They already believe that they have won heaven, the world. No, brother, you have to suffer as we have suffered and that people applaud you as soon as you go on stage. I have said,” he asserted.

Christian Ysla and outraged traveling comedians

Months before the controversial statements by ‘Chato’ Barraza, a zoom conversation was leaked in which Christian Ysla and a group of traveling comedians expressed their outrage upon realizing that Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza receive applause and ovations for their black humor jokes in Hablando huevadas, while they get a reaction of rejection in the public.

“There is a program called Speaking bullshit and they fill the premises and speak profanities…”, Koki Santa Cruz pointed out; at his turn, John Sandoval ‘Nabito’ added “What if we did that? Why it’s not possible? Because we are traveling comedians? .

Faced with these statements, Christian Ysla commented: “That is racism. If a comedian who is poor does it, he is wrong; if someone whiter does it, it’s not so bad”, while ‘Nabito’ added: “I always say that we live in a country with double standards” .

Finally, Ysla stressed that “make comedy based on race or homosexuality, those are things that little by little we have to go (eradicate)” .

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza respond to traveling comedians

Upon learning of the comments made by the traveling comedians, the hosts of Speaking Eggs decided to break their silence and expressed their admiration for ‘Pompinchu’, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pildorita’.

“From here I just want to tell you that we love and respect traveling comedians very much and we are not like you,” said Jorge Luna, to which Ricardo Mendoza added: “And because we love them very much and admire them all our lives.”

What is the relationship between Cathy Sáenz and Hablando Huevadas?

Behind the success of the comedy show hosted by Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna is the popular ‘Mamacha’, Cathy Saenz, who had an abrupt departure from the small screen. However, she has now put those episodes behind her and is now focused on being part of the production team.

This news was confirmed in January of this year, when the pair gave an interview to Punto Final, where Saenz told the reporter that they could not record outdoors because of the commotion that would be generated. “(Life) has changed a lot; It had already changed a lot the first year. We couldn’t go out together, there were people who stopped, stopped in traffic and got out of their car for a photo “Jorge Luna said.

Speaking Huevadas: Ernesto Pimentel revealed that he would like to invite drivers to his program

More and more Chollywood figures declare themselves fans of the duo that performs black humor on the show Hablando Huevadas. One of them was Ernesto Pimentel, who said that he respects them a lot.

Ernesto Pimentel spoke about Speaking lame. Photo: GLR / Instagram

“I have coincided with both working, when we did ‘Gud Nay’ there was a comedy reality show. I consider that the public is the one who decides and I respect a lot the guys from Speaking balls and their proposal because they generate work (…) At some point they will be with us on the program as they have already done and now they will be our guests “ commented.

Aida Martínez spoke live during one of the Hablando Huevadas shows

One of the segments of Hablando Huevadas is talking to celebrities from Chollywood near the end of the comedy show. Recently, they managed to contact the model Aída Martínez and talked about different topics, one of the most hilarious being the jealousy that a couple can have.

The chapter with Aída Martínez can only be seen in the paid version of Hablando Huevadas. Photo: Instagram

“My husband doesn’t have little friends, because I decided to marry a h*** who doesn’t have little friends, because I’m jealous, I’m not insecure, I’m jealous and I’m jealous for some situations in my life” he indicated.

Daniela Darcourt attends Hablando Huevadas to mark territory

The salsera is the guest of the show Hablando Huevadas on January 30. During her stay at the Canout theater, Daniela Darcourt made it clear that she was one of the first people in the entertainment world to meet them and applaud her show, for which she declared herself a close friend of the pair of drivers. .

“I’ve seen a lot of people who, lately, have become fans, when they didn’t even know them. Today I have come to say that you are my brothers”, pointed out the interpreter.

Talking balls surprises a couple in full marriage

The comedians of Speaking balls continue to do their thing in the streets of Lima and interrupt events of the followers of their black comedy show. On this occasion, Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna appeared at a couple’s wedding and later detailed that the husband’s mother was the organizer of a tremendous surprise. “I hope you have a good time and have a short marriage,” Ricardo said with laughter.