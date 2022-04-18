This April 17, “talking shit” published a new chapter of the fifth season on their YouTube channel in which they had several comments about the match that Blanquirroja had against Uruguay. during this conversation George Moon mocked the soccer team for people with Down’s Syndromewho were present at an international tournament.

The drivers began to make discriminatory expressions towards this population and a user published the fact on Twitter, where he expressed his rejection. “What was it, gentlemen of ‘Speaking lame’? Do not learn? Do they want to be funny with their stupid jokes? Do you think it’s ‘black humor’ to make fun of people with Down syndrome? Why does the audience that goes to your shows laugh? All wrong” .

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza made fun of people with Down syndrome. Photo: Twitter

What did the hosts of “Speaking balls” say?

The tweet went viral on the social network and even Juliana Oxenford commented on the publication and emphatically rejected the ridicule of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza. “This is not talking lame, this is being a couple of lame*****,” the journalist wrote.

In the video, Luna can be heard saying comments like “I’m not a fan of Down football.” Immediately, the public laughs out loud, while Ricardo adds another phrase that accentuates the mockery of people with said syndrome. This issued qualifiers that are often used to discriminate, which detracts from the work of the futsal team after having the opportunity to participate in such an important international event.

Account of “Speaking balls” would have been hacked

After the aforementioned controversy, the wave of comments against the drivers and the program was not long in coming; However, what his fans did not expect is that the detractors of “Speaking lame” would hack his YouTube account.

The “Speaking balls” space was renamed “Ethereum US” and you can see a live broadcast of two people talking about the latest news about cryptocurrencies; however, all the audiovisual material that Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza produced over the years is maintained.

The YouTube channel of Hablando huevadas has almost two million subscribers. Photo: capture YouTube

Ricardo Mendoza is investigated by the Public Ministry for making fun of a sexual assault

Comedian Ricardo Mendoza already has a history of making fun of vulnerable populations, as he did on February 17, along with Norka Gaspar on his program “Completala”, for making fun of a case of sexual violence.

Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar could face legal action from the Public Ministry. Photo: Twitter Prosecutor’s Office