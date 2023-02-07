Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, hosts of “Hablando huevadas”, continue to accumulate successes and receive the support of their fans despite the questionable episodes they have starred in.

Magaly Medinain his program, criticized the attitude of Ricardo Mendoza and called him arrogant for despising the conduct of “This is war.” For this reason, the presenter of “Hablando huevadas” has become the target of criticism from many users, who regretted that the young man does not appreciate the opportunity to be part of one of the most watched reality shows on Peruvian television.

In this sense, the ‘Urraca’ assured that, a few years ago, the controversial presenter of this space would have been happy to be summoned for “EEG”. However, despite this and all the controversies that Mendoza and his duo, Jorge Luna, have had, they have not lost their fans and continue to give them their full support.

Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna bought the Canout Theater

As is known, “Talking nonsense” He performs his live shows at the Canout Theater, a place owned by its hosts Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, thanks to the success of their shows. As reported by the Noxinfluencer portal, the tickets to see them vary in price, from S/70the most basic, up to the S/420the most expensive.

Therefore, it was mentioned thatTalking nonsense” I would be billing approximately monthly 154,000 dollars (600,000 soles).

How many subscribers does the program “Hablando huevadas” have?

Despite all the criticism that the drivers of “Talking balls” have received for the type of content they show in their program, this space has more and more followers. To date, they have more than two million subscribers.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza create “We are not TV”

After the resounding success of Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza with the program “Hablando huevadas”, the comedians decided to expand their content and for this reason they created the channel “We are not TV”, which seeks to compete directly with traditional television and demonstrate that they can surpass them widely in rating.

“Noche de patas”, a program made up of Gonzalo Revoredo, Óscar León Arias, was one of the great surprises, because as it is remembered, it used to be broadcast by Panamericana and Latina. Now, it joins the list of formats that bring together said digital channel. Along the same lines, there is also “Chapa tu money”, “Rescatando Huevadas” and “Gatada de Vatos”, one of his latest entries where various comedians face others with their best monologues.

“Speaking nonsense”: Magaly calls Ricardo Mendoza “superb”

Magaly Medina was shocked after hearing how Ricardo Mendoza boasted in one of the episodes of “Talking crap” that he would never accept being the host of “This is war” because he would not be able to pay them. For this reason, the driver called him “superb”.

“Superb, because until a few years ago they would have given anything for a program like “This is war” to call them. They would have stood their arms to get to any program and give them a chance,” he said.

Was Ricardo Mendoza unfaithful to his girlfriend?

In October 2022, a young woman named Solange Cabrera published several TikToks where she showed chats she had with Ricardo Mendoza in which the driver made romantic advances on her, despite having a relationship of years with a dancer named Ali.

“But as long as everything stays here and we don’t tell anyone, we’re doing well,” the driver of “Talking nonsense” would have written. “Terrible you are. I would never mess with someone with a partner. I wouldn’t want them to do that to me and if you love her so much, you should respect her more,” the young woman replied. }

Magaly refused to attend the “Talking nonsense” show

In a new day of her program, Magaly Medina revealed that the drivers of “Talking crap” proposed to invite her to an interview, but she gave up the offer and explained the reasons live.

When consulting her producer, the host revealed that Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoz wanted to expose her publicly. “Ah… they wanted me to be María Parado de Bellido in public (…) They wanted to ‘sacrifice’ me in public,” Magaly said.

What relationship does Ricardo Mendoza from “HH” have with Carlos Alcántara?

Ricardo Mendoza and Carlos Alcántara have shared roles in the first three installments of “Asu mare”. However, it is public knowledge that their relationship goes beyond work. It turns out that Mendoza is nothing less than the nephew of the “Pataclaun” actor.

Why did Ricardo Mendoza and Carlos Alcántara distance themselves?

Despite the fact that they are family, it is known that, to date, Ricardo Mendoza and Carlos Alcántara have distanced themselves due to the unfortunate comments that the former has issued in his program “Hablando huevadas”.

In June 2022, the comedian, accompanied by his colleague Jorge Luna, mocked the Peruvian futsal team, which is made up of people with Down syndrome. As the case went viral, one of his greatest detractors was Alcántara, who has a son with autism.