As part of the Travel and Communication Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being organized from January 10 to 16, and within the framework of the “International Council for Women” initiative, the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Women’s Pavilion hosted a discussion session entitled “Reducing the gender gap in my two main pillars.” Mobility and Digital”, with the participation of a group of prominent figures in the field, innovators and policy makers in this sector.

The session, which was held in the women’s pavilion, was moderated by Hind Al Owais, Vice President of International Participations at Expo 2020 Dubai, and was addressed by Christina Falcone, Vice President of Public Affairs at UPS European in Belgium, and Asma Shabab, Senior Director of Innovation Strategy at Accenture in the UAE.

The session dealt with many topics that included the opportunities and challenges facing women in the axes of mobility and digital, ways to empower them and enhance their skills in the digital industry, and the role of organizations in dealing with these challenges, in addition to changing stereotypes and social norms that portray the “internet” as an unsafe space. For girls and women.

The speakers stressed the importance of women’s involvement in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and not repeating what happened with them in the previous information and communication technology revolution, as the digital gender gap around the world remains large, with males accessing the Internet by 21% more than females. Also, males are four times superior to females with regard to the higher range of basic digital skills, and this percentage rises to 52% in less developed countries, while 40% of developing countries do not have any policies or programs that include the necessity of women’s access to the “internet”. .

The speakers pointed out that economic losses are inevitable due to women and girls not having access to the Internet, as this leads to them losing many of the direct and indirect benefits and opportunities that the Internet provides, such as sharing knowledge, searching for work, accessing digital financial services, creating businesses. E-commerce, connect with family and friends and more.

The importance of the “International Council of Women” initiative as one of the main events of the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which contributes to shedding light on topics related to promoting gender balance and empowering women around the world in many vital areas.

Saleh said: Access to the Internet and freedom of movement are among the basic rights of our time, stressing the state’s vision of paying attention to these two areas, for their role in improving the quality of life, facilitating services, and achieving happiness and well-being for members of society.

The Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is also a space for meaningful discussions that support the vision of women and their contributions to shaping society, and highlights the initiatives and solutions offered by women around the world, and their impact in making a better world. It also includes many programs and events that reflect the UAE’s commitment to gender balance and women’s empowerment, as well as to celebrate change-makers in all fields. The pavilion aims to inspire by breaking stereotypes and correcting misconceptions about the role of women, and highlighting the contribution of women and men together in empowering women Achieving balance and creating tangible joint action, which can be shared with the world over the course of six months of activities in this global event.