04/07/2024

Two speakers at the Brazil Conference reported experiencing racism during the first day of the event at Harvard University. Conference ambassadors Naira Santa Rita and Marta Melo read a manifesto letter at the end of a panel on social impact that was mediated by actress Regina Casé. They claimed that three white Brazilian women made racist comments in English about their braids and dreadlocks. According to the report, the group said with laughter that they must have lice.

“Racism is meticulous and has become so sophisticated that they felt comfortable intentionally uttering these racist comments in English, believing and underestimating that we would not understand,” said Santa Rita, who also criticized the lack of black people among the organizers of the event. “That from this historic 10th edition (of the Brazil Conference) we can strengthen in building a legacy of what we really want from diversity today and there is no Brazil without diversity”, she concluded.

The Brazil Conference issued a statement after the incident. The organizers said they “vehemently repudiate any act of racial discrimination”. “We do not condone such behavior at our events”, says the text sent to the press.

“It is essential to highlight that the Brazil Conference is committed to promoting an inclusive and diverse environment, where all voices are respected and valued. We deeply regret any incident of racism that occurred during the event and are taking measures to address what happened,” the note added.

Held at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, the Brazil Conference was attended by governors, state ministers and other authorities to debate issues such as politics, environment and education.

Organized by the Brazilian community of students from both universities, the conference is in partnership with Estadão, which covered and broadcast live from the main tables. In addition to political leaders, the event brought together dozens of artists, businesspeople, activists, researchers, influencers and community leaders who are thinking about the future of Brazil.