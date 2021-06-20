the presidents Arthur Lira (Chamber), Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Luiz Fux (STF) and Humberto Martins (STJ) published notes, separately, lamenting the 500,000 deaths by covid-19 in the country, a mark surpassed this Saturday (June 19, 2021). The only one to remain silent was the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

Lira (PP-AL) wrote by twitter: “As long as everyone is not vaccinated, with the pandemic under control, we will have days of pain”. Pacheco (DEM-MG) affirmed that the brand is from “huge national sadness” and promised “maintaining the focus on prevention and vaccine for all”.

Already Luiz Fux, from the STF, released a joint note with the CNJ (National Council of Justice) in which it claims to be “I need to remember every day that it’s not just numbers.” “They are mothers, fathers, children, brothers. Half a million people who left and had their dreams interrupted.”

The minister of STJ, Humberto Martins, stated that “an invisible enemy has managed to shorten half a million lives in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic”.

Brazil hit 500,000 deaths from the disease at a time when epidemiological rates indicate the beginning of a spike in infections. Fiocruz’s Bulletin warns of a possible new wave.

“Today is a day of enormous grief, as an invisible enemy has managed to cut short half a million lives in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic. I feel deeply for every family that has lost a loved one to the virus. I continue to believe in the Word of Wisdom when it teaches us that everything has its appointed time and that divine mercy is renewed each morning. I have faith that we will return to the time of normality, thanks to the efforts of science, the actions of the powers of the Republic and democratic institutions, and the participation of every citizen. Humanity will win Covid-19, as long as men and women join hands for a world with more equality and opportunities for all”.

