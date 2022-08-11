At Pátio das Arcadas, at the USP Law School (University of São Paulo), representatives from different sectors of civil society gave speeches exactly 45 years later to defend the Brazilian electoral system and democracy. Without making direct mentions of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the guests spoke this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) about the importance of maintaining the Democratic Rule of Law.

USP Dean Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior, responsible for opening the speeches, defended the 2022 electoral process without fake news and post-truths. asking for elections “free” and “peaceful”the professor stated that the act carried out this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) inhibits any undemocratic thought or attempt.

“After 200 years of independence from Brazil, we should be thinking about our future, about how to solve serious problems such as health, education and the economy. But we are focused on preventing setbacks.”said Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior.

The letter “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, organized by Fiesp and signed by companies and entities, was read by former Minister of Justice José Carlos Dias. The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” was read later.

“Today is another time. It is grandiose, I would even say unprecedented, in which capital and work come together in defense of democracy. We are celebrating here with joy, enthusiasm, hope, the anthem of democracy.”said.

Watch the full event:

democratic basis

With a standing ovation, the speakers discussed topics such as fighting hunger, gender violence and climate change.

The representative of the General Union of Workers, Francisco Canindé Pegado, stated that the manifesto is plural, as it does not define social class, gender and religion. He also defended education, health, housing, decent work, protection and social welfare for the Brazilian people.

“This document is not partisan, but it is also not a note or a letter as someone insinuates”said Pegado.

The president of the OAB-SP section, Patrícia Vanzolini, defended the holding of transparent elections and stated that the body will fight for the reaffirmation of democracy in Brazil. She also said that the Brazilian electoral system requires a free press, tolerance, freedom of expression, diversity, respect and trust in justice.

Neca Setubal, from the Tide Setubal Foundation, said that democracy is an instrument to fight gender violence against women and against the violence experienced by the LGBTQIA+ community. She also stated that only with a democratic regime will the world be able to face climate change.

“It is not just the responsibility of governments and public managers. Democracy has to take place in different spheres of society. She is a process. The process that has to be built on a daily basis, in different areas, in schools, universities, churches, universities and in the family, in companies, civil society organizations. It is not an easy task, but it is a task for all Brazilians”said Neca.

Beatriz Santos, a member of the Black Coalition for Rights, read the manifesto of the Black Coalition for Rights at the event. In her speech, she called for combating racism and defended the anti-racist struggle as part of democracy.

“At this moment, different sectors unite in defense of democracy, against fascism, authoritarianism, for the end of this government [Bolsonaro]it is of paramount importance to consider racism as a central issue”, said Beatriz.

THE CUT SP’s training secretary, Telma Aparecida Andrade Victor, made an appeal for the fight against hunger. The theme was also mentioned by the president of UNE (União dos Estudantes do Brasil) Bruna Brelaz.

“The current situation, the famine, loss of jobs, people not being able to have a minimum income to support their family. For the return of food already on the table of workers, workers and all families in this country”said Thelma.

Read the list of authorities present:

Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior, dean of USP;

Oscar Vilhena Vieira, lawyer and member of the Arns Commission and the Manifesto Committee;

Arminio Fraga, founder of the Institute for Health Policies;

Telma Aparecida Andrade Victor, training secretary at CUT SP;

Raimundo Bonfim, national coordinator of the Central de Movimentos Populares and Frente Brasil Popular;

Beatriz Santos, member of the Black Coalition for Law;

Horacio Lafer Piva, president of the Deliberative Council of Ibá (Brazilian Tree Industry);

Francisco Canindé Pegado, representative of the UGT (General Union of Workers);

Patrícia Vanzolini, president of the OAB-SP section;

Miguel Torres, president of Força Sindical, Metalworkers Union of SP and Mogi das Cruzes and CNTM;

Bruna Brelaz, law student and president of UNE;

José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice in the FHC Government;

Celso Campilongo, director of the USP Law School.

food distribution

The college is located in downtown São Paulo, close to Sé station. The place is known for having many homeless people. Therefore, organizers distributed loaves of bread to people in poverty before the events began.



Activists distribute food to homeless people in front of the USP Law School (University of São Paulo)



The food distributed was blessed by Franciscan friars and representatives of African-based religions.

MANIFESTS

The act held this Thursday (Aug 11) includes 2 manifestos:

Both defend the Brazilian electoral system. Although they do not name the president by name Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 documents are seen as veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. He has spoken out on more than one occasion to criticize the manifestos – remember what he said below:

July 27, 2022 – “We don’t need any letter to say that we defend our democracy, to say that we comply with the Constitution”; July 28, 2022 – “You can see that this ‘letter to Brazilians for democracy’ thing is the bankers who are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I gave them a whack and also digital banks that we facilitated. We are taking away the monopoly of the banks”; July 28, 2022 – “Political-electoral note that was unfortunately born there at Fiesp. If I didn’t have the political bias in that note, I would sign it. […] Saying what grade is against is clearly against me… Which is in favor of the thief”; 28.Jul.2022 – mocks pro-democracy manifestos on his Twitter profile; 2.Aug.2022 – “These people who sign this manifesto [da Faculdade de Direito da USP] is a cock-face, without character”; 3.Aug.2022 – “All of you who felt a little bit of what dictatorship is and none of those who sign letters out there manifested at that moment”; 6.aug.2022 – in his WhatsApp groups, he called signatories of the USP letter to “Face Democrats”; 8.Aug.2022 – “tell you [falava a banqueiros] that you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign a letter, I will not sign a letter”.



SIGNATORIES

The manifesto organized by the USP Law School brings together 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), former presidents of the Central Bank, former presidents of the Republic, presidential candidates in the 2022 elections, former ministers, toucans, PT members and artists, such as actress Fernanda Montenegro and presenter Luciano Huck.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), artists released a video in which they read the letter and ask more people to sign the document. Fernanda Montenegro, Marisa Monte, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, Juliette, Fábio Assunção, Lázaro Ramos, Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura, Chico Buarque, among others, participated in the action.

The reading is accompanied by the performance of the National Anthem.

Watch the artists’ video below (5min32s):

O Power 360 also separated into 5 infographics prominent personalities who signed the document from the Faculty of Law of USP. They are separated into: legal practitioners, businessmen, economists, politicians and celebrities.