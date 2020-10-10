The speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, Myktybek Abdyldaev, has resigned, writes RIA News…

“I thank all of you for your confidence in me, but I decided to resign,” the politician said at the parliamentary meeting.

He added that his duties are being transferred to Vice Speaker Mirlan Bakirov.

Earlier today it was reported that the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov fired the Secretary of the country’s Security Council Damir Sagynbayev and his deputy Omurbek Suvanaliev.

Prior to that, the head of state introduced a state of emergency in Bishkek in connection with the riots that began after the parliamentary elections held on October 4. Also, a curfew has been introduced in the capital.