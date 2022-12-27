Speaker of the Parliament Grosu: there is no direct threat of an invasion of Moldova from Russia

Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, Chairman of the Action and Solidarity Party (PDS) Igor Grosu commented on the likelihood of an attack on the country by Russia. In his opinion he shared on the TV channel “TV-8”.

“At the moment, we do not see a direct threat of invasion,” Grosu said. However, he stressed the need to closely monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Grosu also noted that Moldova is facing elements of a “hybrid war”, in particular, he mentioned cyber attacks and “media propaganda”.

Earlier, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council, responded to accusations of preparing an attack on Moldova. He pointed out that the reason for such statements is the desire “to attract the attention of the European public and ask for help from senior partners in NATO.”

On December 19, the head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexander Mustiata, accused Moscow of preparing an attack on the republic in 2023. He also admitted that the Russian military could use ammunition stored in weapons depots in Transnistria.