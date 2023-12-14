His Excellency Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, confirmed that the historic UAE agreement, which was approved by representatives of 197 countries in addition to the European Union at the COP28 Conference of the Parties in Expo City Dubai, is a historic step to advance global climate action.

His Excellency congratulated the UAE on approving the agreement, and on the success of organizing the COP28 conference, which comes as an extension of the UAE’s ability to organize major global events and make them successful at all levels, stressing that this global event embodied the leadership and pioneering of UAE climate diplomacy, which has proven its efficiency, ability, and leadership in global climate action issues. And not only Arab.

He stressed that the great negotiating efforts made by the COP28 Presidency during its sessions led to reaching this historic agreement, calling for the need to strive diligently to benefit from this historic document that came out of the conference, to develop urgent and quick solutions to climate issues that have had a negative impact on all countries. The world, especially the Arab region, and benefiting from the outcomes of this event in achieving global efforts to confront the repercussions of climate change.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament expressed his appreciation for what was achieved during “COP28” to finance the Global Climate Fund, praising the UAE’s contributions to support the Fund in the amount of $100 million, in addition to the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to establish a fund. With a value of $30 billion to invest in climate action worldwide, which confirms the pioneering role of the UAE and its presidency of COP28, wishing it every success, progress and prosperity.