The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, confirmed that the historic UAE agreement, which was approved by representatives of 197 countries in addition to the European Union at the Conference of the Parties “COP28” in Expo City Dubai, is a historic step to advance global climate action, and he congratulated the UAE on approving the agreement, and on The success of organizing the conference, which comes as an extension of the UAE’s ability to organize major global events and make them successful at all levels, stressing that this global event embodied the leadership and pioneering of UAE climate diplomacy, which has proven its efficiency, ability, and leadership on issues of global climate action, not just Arab ones, calling for the need to strive diligently to benefit from The historical document that emerged from the conference.