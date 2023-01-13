In Turkey, the action by members and sympathizers of the PKK has triggered cross-party outrage and severe criticism. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Turkish state television TRT that the PKK and its Syrian partner organization YPG were “laying mines on Sweden’s path to NATO”. It is now up to Sweden to clear these mines or step on them.

The terrorist organizations PKK/YPG are continuing their terrorist propaganda in Sweden. Their first target is Turkey, their second is to prevent Sweden from joining NATO. The Swedish government is determined in its declarations, but that is not enough. Sweden must also prevent terrorist propaganda. What happened Thursday evening in Stockholm was terrorist propaganda and not freedom of expression.

Turkey had previously summoned the Swedish ambassador after a doll of the Turkish president was hung from a lamppost in front of Stockholm City Hall. The incident had already occurred on Wednesday and initially attracted little attention in Sweden. Video footage shows a doll wearing a mask from Recep Erdogan dangling in the wind; only a few people can be seen on the recordings. Taking to Twitter, a Kurdish group called the Rojava Committee of Sweden accused themselves of the crime, writing alongside the video of the doll hanging upside down, showing history how dictators often ended. The activists compared Erdogan with Benito Mussolini.

The largest Turkish opposition party, the Republican Vos Party (CHP), also condemned the "attempted provocation against the Republic of Turkey and its President in the strongest possible terms" on its social media account. The CHP called on the Swedish authorities to shoulder their responsibilities. In response, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, canceled the visit of the Swedish parliament speaker Andreas Norlen to Turkey. The visit was scheduled for January 17th.







Turkey appoints Swedish ambassador

Fahrettin Altin, President Recep Teayyip Erdogan’s communications director, tweeted that Sweden should keep its promises made to Turkey in the Madrid trilateral memorandum if the country wanted to join NATO. He saw Thursday evening’s incident as proof that the Swedish authorities were not taking the necessary steps in the fight against terrorism, as they had claimed in recent days.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said terrorist organizations are like a poisonous snake. "They bite everyone in the same sack." However, Turkey has announced that it will bring the terrorist organization to its knees worldwide. "Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a global fact," Soylu wrote on Twitter.







Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström distanced himself from the fact. On Thursday, Billström wrote on Twitter: The Swedish government protects open debate but rejects threats and hatred against political representatives. “The depiction of an executed president-elect outside City Hall is unfortunate.”

Debate about joining NATO intensified

The incident is likely to exacerbate the dispute over Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Sweden applied for NATO membership together with Finland in May, but Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO countries that have not yet ratified the enlargement. Hungary held out the prospect of early ratification. However, Turkey is calling on Sweden to take stronger action against “terrorists”, including members of the banned Kurdish terrorist organization PKK. Erdogan accuses Sweden of supporting terrorist organizations and demands the extradition of at least 40 “terrorists”, including many former asylum seekers, many of whom are now Swedish citizens.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had been accommodating for a long time and traveled to Ankara shortly after his election. At the weekend, however, he said that Turkey was making “demands that we cannot meet”. In Sweden, it is assumed that Turkey will try at least until the parliamentary and presidential elections in June to tie its approval of NATO accession to concessions made by Sweden. According to Stockholm, ratification may not be expected until autumn.