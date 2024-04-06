Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia and leader of the Voice – Social Democracy party Peter Pellegrini is leading in the presidential elections. This was reported on April 7 Reuters.

“Pellegrini, backed by the left-nationalist ruling coalition, received 56.7% of the vote compared to 43.3% for pro-Western opposition candidate Ivan Korkok, as shown by results in 80.1% of constituencies,” the agency reports.

It was reported that Pellegrini advocates a speedy resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and is against the supply of weapons to Kyiv. However, he previously stated that his election would not mean a hasty change in foreign policy.

“This is not about the future direction of foreign policy, I am also a guarantee, like the other candidate, that we will continue to be a strong member of the EU and NATO,” Reuters quoted him as saying after voting in Rovinka.

