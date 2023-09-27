Anthony Rota presented his resignation before the House of Commons days after he invited to the Lower House a 98-year-old Canadian of Ukrainian origin, whom members of Parliament honored on the occasion of the visit of the President of Ukraine to the country last Friday. However, it was later discovered that the veteran had been a former Nazi soldier during World War II, which has caused a political crisis within Congress.

Canada is in the middle of a scandal after Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the country. In the middle of the session organized by the Canadian Parliament on September 22 to demonstrate its support for the Ukrainian people, a tribute was opened to Yaroslav Hunka, 98 years old, who was presented by Rota as a former combatant who fought against the Soviet Union to achieve the independence of Ukraine.

However, over the weekend it emerged that Hunka had participated in World War II in a unit of Ukrainian volunteers fighting under the orders of Hitler-ruled Germany.

“This public recognition has caused pain to people and communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world. (…) I accept full responsibility for my actions,” said Rota, who also added that he was initially unaware of the full story. from his guest, who was contacted because he was part of the Ukrainian community.

Yaroslav Hunka, right, awaits the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodimír Zelensky at the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday, September 22, 2023. ©AP/Patrick Doyle

“This is something that has brought shame and embarrassment to the entire Parliament and, indeed, to all Canadians. The speaker did the honorable thing by resigning,” said Karina Gould, leader of the Government in Parliament, who highlighted the fact that Rota had invited Hunka without prior notice to the other authorities and without any knowledge of any other official.

Moscow called the event “outrageous”

Moscow has not overlooked the diplomatic oversight. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the event was “outrageous” for Russia, pointing to an alleged lack of memory in Western societies regarding the Soviet Union’s role in the defeat of the Nazi front.

“Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought against whom or what happened during World War II. And they know nothing about the threat of fascism,” Peskov told local media.

❗Ambassador’s Statement Hardly worth saying that I have been closely monitoring political and public discussions in the wake of the outrageous commemoration of the Ukrainian Nazi henchman Yaroslav Hunka in the Canadian parliament. Following recent developments in the House of… pic.twitter.com/QY5AXXQ87K — Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) September 26, 2023



Criticism of Justin Trudeau

Although the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has described the incident as “deeply shameful” for his country, the conservative political opposition points to him as responsible for the event, exposing the lack of government investigation by allowing a former member of the SS to Parliament.

“Canada’s reputation is broken. This is by far the biggest blow to Canada’s diplomatic reputation in its entire history and it has occurred under Justin Trudeau,” exclaimed opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

The incident has put the spotlight on the Trudeau Government, which is not going through the best moment in relation to its popularity among Canadians. An episode that could be used by the opposition to try to remove the liberal wing from power in the next federal elections.

With Reuters, AP and local media