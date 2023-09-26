The president of the Lower House of the Canadian Parliament, Anthony Rota, resigned this Tuesday after the international scandal that he caused by inviting and honoring a former Nazi combatant last Friday in the chamber of the Waffen-SS.

Rota communicated its decision to the Canadian Government at the beginning of the control day. His resignation will be effective from Wednesday.

“This chamber is above any of us. Therefore, I must resign as president,” declared Rota, who He again repeated his apologies for the “mistake” committed.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” Rota continued.

On the occasion of the visit of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who gave a speech in the Lower House on Friday, Rota invited a 98-year-old Canadian of Ukrainian origin, Yarsolav Hunka, to Parliament.



With Zelensky and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, present, and to the applause of all Canadian deputies and senators, Rota presented Hunka as a former combatant who fought against the Soviet Union to achieve the independence of Ukraine.

🇺🇦🇨🇦Scandal in Canada. During Zelensky’s visit, parliament gave honors and ovations to a veteran of the Nazi Waffen-SS Galizien division. Yaroslav Hunka was introduced as “a World War II veteran who fought for the independence of Ukraine against Russia” pic.twitter.com/kW0dEkbdvX — Deciphering War (@descifraguerra) September 25, 2023

“We have in the chamber a Ukrainian Canadian, a veteran of World War II, who fought for the independence of Ukraine against the Russians and continues to support the troops even at 98 years of age,” he declared.

Rota described Hunka as “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero.”

But over the weekend, Canadian Jewish organizations revealed that Hunka was actually a member of the 14th SS Grenadier Division, an SS division formed by Ukrainians who fought against the Soviet Union during World War II (1939-1945).

🚨🇨🇦 Canadian MP Anthony Rota has resigned after calling a Ukrainian Nazi a “hero” and Poland is now asking to extradite 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka for his war crimes. “In light of the scandalous events that occurred in the Canadian Parliament, in which… pic.twitter.com/Y9IpFj0Tf2 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) September 26, 2023

Hunka actually served in “a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well documented,” according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal, an organization dedicated to education programs about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism.

After learning Hunka’s real identity, Russia, which has justified its invasion of Ukraine to “denazify” the country, criticized the “scandalous” presence of the ex-Nazi.

For his part, Trudeau declared on Monday that the incident had been “very embarrassing” for Canada.

After the incident, Rota faced increasing pressure to resign.

One of the opposition groups, the social democratic New Democratic Party (NPD), requested his resignation as president of the Lower House. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Conservative Party, linked Hunka’s presence with Trudeau.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota.

Poland will request the extradition of the Nazi

In addition, the Polish Minister of Education, Przemyslaw Czarnek, announced this Tuesday that His Government will request Canada to extradite the Nazi fighter of Ukrainian origin who was honored in parliament.

In an official statement, the Polish minister wrote that “in view of the scandalous events that occurred in the Canadian Parliament,” he has taken steps to request “the possible extradition of this man to Poland.”

Czarnek recalled that the World War II veteran was a member of the “Nazi criminal formation” SS Galizien and expressed his rejection of the “falsification of history.”

The tribute took place during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ottawa.

Along with the letter addressed to the Government of Justin Trudeau, Czarnek included a document from the Polish National Remembrance Institute detailing “crimes whose characteristics constitute the basis for requesting the extradition” of Yaroslav Hunka.

A few days ago, the Polish ambassador to Canada, Witold Dzielski, protested against the tribute and explained that The unit in which Hunka fought participated in the extermination of ethnic Polish civilians in the Lublin region in 1944.

Furthermore, the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, commented that the tribute represents “a great lack of tact, a lack of knowledge of history and also a lack of diligence.”

The president of the Canadian branch of the prestigious Jewish philanthropic organization B’nai B’rith, Michael Mostyn, released a letter in which he demanded “an apology for this scandal that includes a detailed explanation of how such a thing could have happened in the heart of our democracy.”

