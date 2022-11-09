US House of Representatives Speaker Nanci Pelosi has retained her seat. The Democrat won in her district of San Francisco, California, against Republican counterpart John Dennis.

Pelosi, 82, is one of the most famous faces of the Democratic party. She’s been around for years speaker of the House, a powerful position in the US. She is likely to remain Democrat chairman if her party regains a majority in the House of Representatives. If the Republicans win, she will probably have to leave.

Pelosi regularly speaks out strongly against Republicans. That makes her very unpopular among many Trump supporters, for example. “I think she’s an animal,” the former president said of her earlier this week.

That was in response to the attack on her husband a week and a half ago. Paul Pelosi (84) was attacked with a hammer in his own home and suffered a skull fracture. The killer, David DePape, wanted to wait with him for Nancy Pelosi to get home and hurt her too.