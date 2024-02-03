Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson criticized the country's President Joe Biden for the slow response to the attack on an American base in Jordan, which killed three American soldiers.

“The tragic deaths of three American service members in Jordan by Iran-backed militias demanded a clear and decisive response. “Unfortunately, the administration waited a week and telegraphed the entire world, including Iran, about the nature of our response,” he reports. The Washington Times published on February 3.

According to Johnson, “public hand-wringing and excessive signaling” undermine the US ability to end these attacks.

The attack on a US base in northern Jordan became known on January 28. Three American military personnel were killed and more than 40 were injured as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strike. Biden in his statement he named the culprits attacks on Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq and Syria. He indicated that they would be held accountable for the attack.

On February 2, it was reported that unknown aircraft attacked several targets in the province of Deir ez-Zor. The attacks killed at least six people. It was noted that combat aircraft carried out three waves of attacks on the positions of pro-Iranian formations. It also became known that at least 11 targets of pro-Iranian formations were bombed.

Later, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attacks on targets in Iraq and Syria. It was noted that the US Armed Forces hit more than 85 targets using a large number of aircraft. American leader Biden said that Washington's response to the attack on its military base in Jordan will continue. He clarified that the strikes were carried out on his orders.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.