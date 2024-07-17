The Danish film Speak No Evil It is considered one of the best horror films of recent years. Its success with fans and critics made it a remake American is already on the way. However, the director and star of this reimagining spoke of one crucial factor in which both films will be different.

In an interview with Total Film, director James Watkins and actor James McAvoy talked about the remake of Speak No Evil. Here they said that their version of the film will be less explicit than the original. In the Danish version there are several very brutal scenes of physical violence, especially against children.

Watkins said it was important to reduce violence against children. McAvoy defended the changes. He believes the director of the original wanted to see how much the audience could handle, as well as the screen tests of the protagonists. However, here they decided to reduce this aspect.

Despite this difference, both assure that both the themes and the message of the film are intact.It’s a lot less explicit but it’s still a psychological thriller with a scary concept and actions. Since I became a dad, I think I’m more concerned when it comes to making horror.‘. The director assured.

What is Speak No Evil about?

Speak No Evil It focuses on a couple who are invited by another couple to spend a weekend at their vacation home. Unfortunately, what seemed like a relaxing retreat quickly turns into a fight for survival with several very dark twists.

Being a Danish film it is something that is difficult to get on this side of the world. Its DVD is currently available for purchase on Amazon, although at a somewhat inflated price.Its remake is scheduled for release on September 12. Will you give it a chance?

