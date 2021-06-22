Chris Bajema comes across as a spirited man who has so many ideas that he would have to clone himself five times to execute them all. He makes radio, radio plays, theater, and since 2015 the podcast Man with the microphone.

One of those ideas can now be taken off his bucket list: making a guide to his podcast. Man with the microphone is, according to him, ‘the smallest broadcaster in the Netherlands’, and that includes a broadcasting guide. Broadcasters who support the podcast with more than 35 euros will receive the guide.

A real guide is Man with the Microphone Guide not – apart from the three-page listing of the podcast episodes according to a numbering that is even more complicated than that of Suske & Wiske. Furthermore, the magazine contains all people and issues that have to do with the podcast. You can also enjoy the guide without ever hearing the podcast for a second.

Almost all articles are by Bajema herself, but you will also find Paulien Cornelisse, who explains how to knit a toddler sweater with the Man with the microphone-bus: an orange Ford Transit with siren. On the back is a photo strip by Ype Driessen. The designer is Piet Schreuders, known for the cat newspaper. The two are close relatives, it turns out. Like Schreuders, Bajema has an eye for the small things in life, the domestic, the human – things that they investigate with light mockery, deep love and nerdy thoroughness. The articles about the Canary Books would have appeared in Schreuders’ magazine in no time furore can stand.

The Canary Books? Yes, that’s a series of self-help books from the war years, after the American model, that can help you learn to be successful in business and life. Bajema has devoted many episodes of his podcast to it.

Just the listing in the guide of the 261 titles is already a great pleasure:

Overcoming nervousness and poor digestion

Streamlined life for the growing girl in the maturing years

This way you get a plumper and a better figure

This is how you remove the ham from the mast

Bajema also eagerly quotes from the booklets. “Speak German aloud when you are alone.” “Weighing chickens is a difficult business because they are quite mobile.” “Avoid contraceptives.” And how can you resist a “revolver attack.” Okay, the hints may not always be practical. And macaroni with sugar and butter is really not a good plan. But I will definitely follow the suggestion to hang the towel on a mousetrap.

Magazine Man with the Microphone Guide No. 1, holiday issue. Can be ordered via Manmetdemicrofoon.nl ●●●●●

Newsletter

NRC The Podcast Club A look at our podcast kitchen and the best listening tips from NRC and others.