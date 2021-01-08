D.he American President Donald Trump could face legal consequences because of his speech before the riot on and in the Capitol in Washington. As a spokesman for the responsible public prosecutor said on Thursday, the agency is trying to come to terms with the events of Wednesday and bring everyone guilty of a crime to account. This does not only include those who gained illegal access to the Capitol. When asked whether this also applies to Trump, the prosecutor Michael Sherwin said: “We’re looking at all those involved. If the evidence speaks for a crime, they will be charged. “

In a speech before the storming of the Capitol, the president, who is out of office in 13 days, had called to his assembled supporters to show strength and called on them to go to the Capitol. They would have to fight, otherwise they would have no more land. In addition, he kept repeating the unsupported claim that the November presidential election victory was stolen from him.

“We’ll get you”

The White House published on Thursday evening a video of the president, in which he says, “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos” in “the heinous attack” on the Capitol. The intruders had “desecrated the seat of American democracy”. Those who participated did not represent the country and would have to “pay”. His efforts to change the election result were only made to ensure the “integrity of the elections”. He had “fought to defend American democracy,” said Trump in the video.









F + FAZ.NET complete

Trust our well-founded Corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET.

Get F + now for free





In addition to Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his two sons Donald jr. and Eric became the focus of law enforcement as they too spoke to the crowd on Wednesday. Giuliani said that in order to still win the election, supporters would have to reach a “verdict by fighting” the Democrats. During the night he wrote on Twitter in response that the events were “shameful”. The violence was condemned in the strongest form. “Our movement upholds respect for law and order and the police,” said Giuliani.

Donald jr. had addressed in his speech to those Republicans who do not support Trump, said: “We’ll get you.” But he probably meant to set up pro-Trump competitors in the next primaries. Eric Trump, in turn, called out to the people: “We have to move to the Capitol today. And we have to stand up for this country. “

Law enforcement agencies have already opened 40 criminal cases against those involved in the Capitol riot, according to the New York Times. The allegations include trespassing, assault and gun abuse. They also prepared others for theft and illegal possession of a gun. Acting Justice Secretary Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement on Thursday: “The Justice Department is in the process of ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our government and the rule of law will feel the full legal consequences of their actions.”

Terrorism charges possible

Prosecutor Michael Sherwin said his agency and the police were working hard to identify the rioters. The work is particularly difficult because the security people have peacefully escorted the people out of the Capitol without arresting them or determining their personal details. The authorities would now have to sift through entries and videos from the social networks for this work. The FBI has already received thousands of tips after asking the public for help in identifying people.

Sherwin said his agency is first focusing on people guilty of destructive or violent behavior. Risks to national security may also be affected, as it is not yet clear what documents have been stolen from the senators’ offices.

The authorities are also investigating the cases of the pipe bombs found in front of Republican and Democratic headquarters. These could even result in domestic terrorism charges.