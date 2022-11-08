Mazatlan.- the box of Asefis-SPE-Mavir defeated Villa Union FC 2-1, in the field of José Luis “Chile” Gómez, this in duel valid for day four of the League of First Municipal Force.

It was a power to power match, where both teams had scoring opportunities, but the 2021 champions were the best off, with a goal at the end of Wenceslao Benítez.

Villa Unión had more clear goalscoring opportunities, but the forcefulness was on the other side and the Reds team continues without scoring points in four games.

At 18′, the first controversial play of the game was raised, when a shot by Ramón Valerio, Carlos Lamas covered the ball on the goal line and with the help of the post and the claim of Reds of a supposed hand, the first was denied to the locals.

Carlos Pinto, who made his debut with the Reds, shot from mid-range and was nowhere near scoring the goal that would give his team the lead, the ball just passed Daniel Flores’s goal.

Already in the second half, a free kick from Rojos arrived in the area, where Jesús “Chauco” Tapia arrived to make it 1-0 with a header.

Villa Unión’s pleasure did not last long, because at 61′, SPE signed the 1-1, when in a double shot inside the area, Jorge Zataraín anticipated the departure of Cristian Durán and scored the goal with a header.

At the end the game turned completely back and forth, with arrivals for both teams, Villa Unión was closer to Flores’ goal, especially with a cross, but the goal did not come.

Already in the aggregate, José “Chero” Rodríguez handled the ball in a counterattack and yielded for the arrival of Wenceslao Benítez, who only defined with power to shoot Durán and make the final 2-1.

With this result, Villa Unión FC continues without points in the tournamentwhile SPE is the general leader after four games with 12 points and a perfect pace.

Other parties

Fire Master battled to equal one against Trámites Aguilar, the extra point was for the “Fire Extinguishers”.

Mario Arvizu scored for Trámites and Arturo Mendiola for Fire Master. Roy Ureña saved two penalty shots in the shootout.

Jumapam matched three goals with Padres-La Nueva Farmacia-Tacos Richard.

The extra point was for those with the drop, Yahir Aramburo scored two goals.

Construcciones Covec had no mercy Seafood El Toro-CP-Gabriel Leyva, whom he beat 6-0.

Alexis Galván scored a double, Rafael Valdez, Bryan Casillas, Jesús Parra and Cristian Castro.

Boys defeated D´portenis 4-1.

Benjamín Mendez with a double led to victory, Sergio Lizárraga, Heriberto Rodríguez, did the rest.

Fajardo family achieved its third victory to climb to the top of the table, defeating Picudos Itmaz 3-2. Rosalío Cañedo scored one and Erick Cruz scored a brace.