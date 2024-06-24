Home page politics

“The debt populism of the SPD in particular is dangerous for the future and development of our country”: Bijan Djir-Sarai, FDP General Secretary. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The dispute over the budget is becoming more heated. The governing parties are insisting on fundamental positions – and are visibly moving towards confrontation.

Berlin – FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai insists on compliance with the debt brake and accuses the larger coalition partner SPD of endangering economic development in the struggle over budget policy. “The debt populism of the SPD in particular is also dangerous for the future and development of our country,” said Djir-Sarai in Berlin after a presidium meeting of his party. He warned: “With ever more debt and an expansion of the welfare state, Germany will not be able to generate more growth and prosperity.”

Some demands are toxic for prosperity, said Djir-Sarai. In addition, compliance with the debt brake is also included in the coalition agreement. “Interestingly, everything in Germany has to be sustainable these days. That’s a good thing, but we often forget in German politics that financial policy must also be sustainable. That means no debt, no burdens at the expense of future generations,” demanded Djir-Sarai. In a resolution, the party presidium also called for increased efforts to reduce bureaucracy in Germany and the EU.

Federal Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner sees his austerity policy confirmed by the summer interviews with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz (CDU). “The debt brake applies and we have to make do with the money we have. And that means, among other things, that more people who could work are working instead of receiving citizen’s allowance. And we have to work on the laws again, we have to tighten them up,” Lindner told the news channel “Welt TV”. He supported the call by the Young Group of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag to ensure investment in education through austerity measures elsewhere. dpa