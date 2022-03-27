The German Social Democrats won an absolute majority in the state elections in the Saarland. The huge victory in Germany’s smallest state is a vote of confidence in the party of reigning Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Since 1999, the state, with less than a million inhabitants, has been governed by CDU minister-presidents. The Christian Democrats did not achieve such a bad result in 67 years as they do now; according to the forecasts, the party will reach 28 percent.

The SPD received nearly 44 percent of the vote on Sunday. Since many parties did not reach the 5 percent electoral threshold, that is enough for 27 of the 51 seats in the state parliament. The liberal FDP, also represented in the government in Berlin, achieved 4.9 percent and therefore won’t get any seats in parliament. The ruling party, De Groenen, also seems to have fallen just short of the 5 percent electoral threshold. This would mean that the parliament in the Saarland only consists of the SPD, CDU and the right-wing populist AfD (5.6 percent).

The Left divided

The Social Democrats won more than 14 percentage points compared to the last elections in 2017. Voters came mainly from the CDU and the old GDR government party Die Linke. The Saarland was, next to the federal states in the former GDR, always the most important federal state for Die Linke. But the socialist party is very divided and failed to reach the electoral threshold with a result of between 2 and 3 percent on Sunday. Die Linke’s most prominent party member, former SPD chairman and former finance minister Oskar Lafontaine, left the party ten days before the election and also called for people not to vote for Die Linke.

The SPD leader, Anke Rehlinger, was also a decisive factor for many voters, according to a survey. Rehlinger said Sunday evening: “The Saarland has chosen red.” The red of the Social Democrats, yes, but not the red of Die Linke.