IIs Saskia Esken perhaps the most effective and potentially dangerous politician in the entire SPD? Because the SPD chairwoman says what she means. And means what she says. Gone are the days of verbal slip-ups when she questioned whether Olaf Scholz was an upstanding social democrat and then had to apologize. Or accused the German security forces of “latent racism” only to visit a police school in Lower Saxony just a week later with their head bowed and put their accusation into perspective. Now she says that the Hessian CDU bears an indirect complicity in the death of Walter Lübcke, and despite loud protests, Esken would say that again and again. In contrast to Nancy Faeser, the SPD’s top candidate in Hesse.

Mona Jaeger Deputy editor in charge of news and politics online.

Saskia Esken doesn’t have one big project that she is fighting for that is supposed to change the republic. She doesn’t care about scoring points on classic topics, perhaps even being noticed abroad. She has projects that are close to her heart. And niche topics. Which is quite a luxury for the leader of the Chancellor’s Party. Education policy is very important to her – but a federal politician can do little about this state issue. While co-party leader Lars Klingbeil gives a summer interview on television and talks about the big picture, she sends out congratulatory letters because “Fridays for Future” is turning five. On the party executive board she is responsible for the topic of social transformation. Actually a huge, enormously important topic. But you don’t associate Esken with that. It remains colorless there.

During a coalition committee, she advocated for a one-off payment for welfare recipients. No long lines, but concrete politics, that is their method. She is often impatient. Two years ago, the federal government, led by Angela Merkel (CDU), argued about accepting refugees from Greek islands after the Moria camp on Lesbos burned down. Esken demanded that Germany should accept refugees in the high four-digit range. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer blocked himself. Esken threatened to convene the coalition committee and gave the government a public ultimatum of 48 hours.

No network in the party

Scholz, then Federal Finance Minister and SPD candidate for chancellor, also found that a bit too much. His position was to take in 400 refugees. But Esken didn’t give in. She and her people packed their bags and planned a trip to the burned-out camp. It would have been an exposure of Scholz. When the employees were checking the times of the flights, the government reached an agreement. 1,553 refugees were admitted. Significantly less than Esken had asked for. But it was still a success. You could see her satisfaction at the spontaneously called press conference on the lawn in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to Scholz.







Saskia Esken has no network in the SPD, so she is not beholden to anyone or owes anything. This sometimes makes them unpredictable – and potentially dangerous for their own party and governing coalition. It’s just hard to predict what’s coming from her next. Esken probably doesn’t know himself. She is not steeped in power politics and tactics, as many other top politicians may be. In some moments this can be very pleasant, in others it can seem unprofessional.

Of course you can compare Esken with Willy Brandt and then quickly come to the conclusion that the leaders of the proud German Social Democrats used to be of a completely different caliber. But that doesn’t really help to explain how Esken has been able to stay at the top of the party for almost four years now, and how prominent Social Democrats have radically changed their opinion of her during that time. Stephan Weil, SPD Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, once said that when he saw Esken his hair stood on end. Now he said he was in the Esken fan club. How did this woman, who was considered the industrial accident of SPD history, manage to do that?