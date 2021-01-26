BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – With its course in the Corona crisis, the SPD sees a good basis for the federal election campaign. “I have no concerns about the profile of the social democratic party in the federal government or in the German Bundestag,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich on Tuesday in Berlin. The yardstick for this is not opinion polls, but concrete laws – for example on the now applicable basic pension or against exploitation in the meat industry. In surveys, the SPD is currently 15 to 16 percent despite many of the projects it has helped initiate.

“We are going in the right direction,” said Mützenich, referring to SPD goals for the digital and ecological restructuring of the economy and the social situation of the people. Currently it was the Social Democrats who had campaigned for those in need to be equipped with masks. Aid for people financially burdened by the Corona crisis would be increased.

When asked whether Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) was provoking coalition partner Union with reform initiatives at Hartz IV or home office, Mützenich said that the Union parliamentary group might understand this. "But I think he does his job and his job well," said Mützenich. Mützenich was optimistic about the federal election in September: "I am quite sure, as I know the people in Germany, that they will decide on competence at the right time."