Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser missed the direct mandate for the state parliament. © Arne Dedert/dpa

A disappointing result for Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser: In the state elections in Hesse, she only came third in the constituency votes.

Frankfurt/Main – SPD top candidate and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser clearly missed out on the direct mandate for the state parliament in the Main-Taunus I constituency.

In the state elections in Hesse, according to the provisional official final results, she only came third in the constituency votes. As in 2018, CDU MP Christian Heinz won the constituency, meaning he will enter the state parliament as a directly elected representative. dpa