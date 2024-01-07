Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Press Split

The new year begins with a slight increase in polls for the SPD, while the CDU/CSU loses slightly in support.

Berlin – According to the latest “Sunday trend” from the polling institute Insa in the first week of 2024, the SPD gained slightly in approval Reuters reported. The Social Democrats therefore have 16 percent. That is one percentage point less than the previous week, according to an advance report from Picture on Sunday that commissioned the survey. The Union, on the other hand, loses one percentage point and reaches 31 percent.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

AfD is the strongest opposition party in the “Insa” survey from the beginning of the year

All other parties keep their approval ratings unchanged. The AfD remains the strongest opposition party and can maintain its high figure of 23 percent from the previous week. The Greens follow far behind and remain stable at twelve percent. The FDP is stagnating at five percent, the Left at four percent and the Free Voters at three percent. The other parties continue to receive six percent of the vote.

The AfD chairmen Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel © Political-Moments/Imago

For the Sunday trend about behavior in a federal election, the opinion research institute Insa surveyed 1,204 people from January 2nd to 5th, 2024. (rowa)