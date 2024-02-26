DFormer Federal Finance Minister Peer Steinbrück has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (both SPD) of lacking leadership. “There is a lack of leadership and orientation in these times of great uncertainty,” Steinbrück told the “Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung” on Monday. He doesn’t want to “gloss over” it. But it is also true that there is also a “tendency towards constant nagging”.

With a view to the work of the traffic light coalition, the former SPD candidate for chancellor said: “It's about communication and political craftsmanship. When I look at the heating law, basic child welfare and now this cannabis law, it is clear that there is a lack of good craftsmanship. “That’s how I express myself politely.”

“If three coalition partners are constantly at loggerheads and in the middle a more moderating chancellor makes several attempts to hold the coalition together, but then some of those involved believe that they still have to afford breakaways, then that obviously doesn’t build trust,” Steinbrück continued .

He particularly criticized FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai's considerations about a coalition between the FDP and the Union. “The FDP general secretary made the most recent lapse, who is misleadingly rambling about a black-yellow coalition for which there is not remotely a realistic power option,” said Steinbrück. “If you stick to the five percent hurdle yourself, it has a satirical character.”