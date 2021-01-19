North Rhine-Westphalia SPD chairman Sebastian Hartmann gives up. His successor is the parliamentary group leader Thomas Kutschaty.

BOCHUM taz | At the beginning of the super election year 2021, the incumbent SPD state leader Sebastian Hartmann spared his party an exhausting power struggle: The 43-year-old member of the Bundestag from Bornheim near Bonn, who is largely invisible on the Rhine and Ruhr, wants to renounce his previously announced renewed candidacy at the state party conference in early March.

Hartmann is clearing the way for the much better-known state parliamentary group leader Thomas Kutschaty – and thus preventing a dispute over the direction of the SPD state association with almost 100,000 members. The railroader’s son Kutschaty, who comes from the poor north of Essen and announced in October that he wanted to take on Hartmann, is seen as an opponent of the grand coalition in the federal government.

The fully qualified lawyer, Minister of Justice of the former SPD Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft from 2010 to 2017, wants to redefine the SPD’s profile with its former core topic of social justice: At the beginning of 2019, Kutschaty, who was the first in his family to graduate from high school and study, called for Hartz to be abolished IV: The “welfare state” must “show respect again for the life and work performance of a person”.

The party leader Hartmann, who still comes from the SPD region Middle Rhine, remained pale – his election in 2018 was mainly due to the inner-party proportionality of the traditionally rival party regions. Since then he has “first lost authority and then support,” writes Hartmann himself in his declaration of renunciation to the SPD members.

The SPD really doesn’t need a dispute

After weeks of hard internal party discussions, the presidium of the NRW-SPD stood behind Hartmann’s rivals on Monday evening. At the party congress on March 6th and 7th, the incumbent state executive will “compete as a team” and propose the delegate Kutschaty as the top candidate for the state election in 2022, said vice state party leader Marc Herter on Tuesday at a hastily convened press conference in Düsseldorf. “Others still have that ahead of them,” said Herter, referring to the CDU, where the possible successor to Prime Minister Armin Laschet is unclear.

The appearance is considered to be an important support for Kutschaty, who belongs to the Lower Rhine party region: Herter had the short straw in the fight for the parliamentary group chairmanship against Kutschaty in 2018, but is still chairman of the once most powerful SPD region Western Westphalia. “I’m coming as a courage,” said Herter.

The nomination of Bundestag parliamentary group leader Ralf Mützenich as the top candidate of the NRW-SPD in the federal elections in September should also serve as a signal of unity – Mützenich, like Hartmann, comes from the Middle Rhine party region. “A clear sign of the commonality” of the parliamentary group of GroKo opponent Kutschaty and his parliamentary group was the decision, explained Mützenich.

The proposed double leadership of Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and Bundestag parliamentary group vice Achim Post is off the table – the duo that supports the GroKo in Berlin has long been considered a possible alternative for the state party chairmanship.

However: Kutschaty’s march through was mainly made possible by the SPD’s lousy polls: in the federal government, the party is bobbing at 15 percent. Even in their former home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Social Democrats are only just over 20 percent – the party simply cannot afford any further dispute.