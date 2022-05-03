Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Split

A comment by Georg Anastasiadis (montage) © Lisi Niesner/Reuters/Pool/dpa/MM

Scholz and Steinmeier present themselves as victims of an ungrateful Ukrainian ambassador. But Ukraine owes Germany no thanks. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – yes. It is outrageous on the part of Ambassador Melnyk to call Chancellor Scholz an “offended liverwurst,” and an apology for that would be appropriate. But a truth does not become untrue by appearing as rudeness. The Berlin court jester Melnyk speaks out what also makes our allies abroad shake their heads: It is not sovereign of Scholz to let his foreign policy be guided by a diplomatic insult by a government that is desperate and, yes, even with tough bandages for survival of their citizens and their country is fighting.

The fact that Scholz and Federal President Steinmeier are now presenting themselves as victims of gross Ukrainian ingratitude is a diversionary maneuver. First of all, the chancellor doesn’t want to go to Kyiv at the moment because he can’t or doesn’t want to offer what Zelenskiy would like to have. And secondly, Steinmeier and Scholz are people who, in leading positions, courted the Putin regime for years and thus helped to bring Ukraine into its terrible situation.

SPD should work up their connections to Putin

Instead of acting insulted and turning up his nose at the visit to Kyiv by opposition leader Friedrich Merz – at least one top German politician who gives Kyiv the recognition he deserves – Steinmeier and Scholz should rather work through the Putin connection in their SPD. However, the two top comrades do not dare, for fear of the abyss the party would then face. The old cliques that made Germany’s Social Democracy the henchman of a murderous regime continue to function, and Prime Minister Schwesig even has the bad taste to refer to Willy Brandt. You only have to resign in this country for unsuccessful vacations.

Germany owes Ukraine a debt of gratitude

In the Ukraine, there is so much more at stake than the German President’s unfortunate discharge, which the chancellor’s office apparently revolves around: brave people there are defending our freedom with an unbelievable toll of blood, which in Merkel’s Germany was only ever invoked in Sunday speeches. Germany owes the Ukrainians a thank you for this – and not the other way around.