Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

It was supposed to be a campaign with a sense of unity and a spirit of optimism, but after this mistake, many people feel ashamed.

“Today’s Day of German Unity is a reason for joy and for pause. We have achieved a lot in the past 33 years as a reunified Germany,” it says in the introduction to the SPD’s posts published on social media. This campaign was actually intended to create a celebratory atmosphere. But users quickly noticed that something was wrong with the map shown.

More on the subject: 6 quotes from Angela Merkel show that reunification is a two-way street

This is how X users react to the SPD’s incorrect map of Germany

On But it’s not just the graphic design that is surprising. The map also shows parts of the Czech Republic as German territory.

SPD apologizes for faux pas

A few hours after the failed post, the SPD reacted: “Note to ourselves: next time graphics for X without the “swipe arrow” design element and without cards. Sorry, we just wanted to celebrate German Unity Day today.”

More on the subject: You can find 15 more botched political posters here