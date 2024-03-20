Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Breakdown in the Bundestag: Confidential information about the Taurus has come to light. Now all eyes are on committee leader Strack-Zimmermann.

Berlin – Information leaked from a meeting on the explosive topic of Taurus – there is now turmoil surrounding the Bundestag's Defense Committee. The key question: How could this happen? In the SPD, the circumstances of the appointment are viewed critically. And now the committee head is also open: the controversial FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann; At the same time, she is the newly crowned top candidate of the Liberal party family in the approaching European elections.

Taurus debate with 105 participants: SPD expert now doubts Strack-Zimmermann's suitability

The stumbling block: As Strack-Zimmermann himself stated, not only members of the Bundestag were present at the committee meeting in question. A total of around 105 people took part in the “defense committee meeting in question, including numerous representatives of the federal government and state representatives,” she wrote to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD). With the letter, Strack-Zimmermann wanted to initiate a possible criminal prosecution for betrayal of secrets.

However, it is this astonishingly large framework for a debate on the subject of Taurus that is currently receiving criticism. Russia had previously published details from a conversation between senior Bundeswehr officials about possible deliveries of the cruise missile to Ukraine.

After the recent events, the question arises again as to how Strack-Zimmermann can “ensure that the Defense Committee works independently and in a trustworthy manner,” said the defense policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Wolfgang Hellmich, on Wednesday (March 20). That means: Hellmich hints at a possible replacement of Strack-Zimmermann – a quite remarkable occurrence among coalition partners.

SPD and Strack-Zimmermann in a clinch: traffic light coalition is arguing – shortly before the European elections

“I will therefore suggest that these and other questions be discussed in a round of democratic representatives without the committee chair,” the SPD politician continued. So he wants to discuss Strack-Zimmermann's future undisturbed – and also without the AfD.

As chairman, I can't just say: Guys, you're annoying me, there are too many of them, now get out and into the basket.

Bas, who by virtue of his position is an important voice in the people's representation, had also expressed criticism. “When I hear that 105 people attended the meeting in question, I can only be surprised that the chair allowed this to happen,” she said.

Strack-Zimmermann himself rejected the allegations. She pointed out that the committee has 38 full members, and depending on the topic, some of their deputies are also there. Two thirds of those present were from ministries, the Chancellery, the Federal President's Office, secret services and state representations of the federal states. That is documented law.

Strack-Zimmermann under pressure: Bundestag administration contradicts FDP committee head

“As chairwoman, I can’t just say: Guys, you’re annoying me, there are too many of them, now get out and into the basket,” said Strack-Zimmermann Deutschlandfunk. “I can’t do that, the President of the Bundestag knows that very well,” emphasized Strack-Zimmermann. She suggested reducing the number of participants at certain meetings. In these cases, for example, the ministries could withdraw members they have sent.

However, the Bundestag administration contradicted Strack-Zimmermann's representation. The head of the committee does have the opportunity to limit the number of participants in committee meetings with confidential content, the parliamentary administration told the news agency AFP. “She ducks away and looks for blame on others,” complained SPD parliamentary secretary Katja Mast. (fn with material from dpa and AFP)

