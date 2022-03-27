Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

split

The countdown to the 2022 Saarland election is on. Can the SPD replace the CDU in the Saarbrücken state parliament? All information in the news ticker.

The state elections in Saarland will take place on Sunday (March 27).

Anke Rehlinger (SPD) challenges the incumbent Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU).

The election campaign is in the decisive phase.

This News ticker for the state elections in Saarland is continuously updated.

Update from March 27, 8:21 a.m: The state elections have begun in Saarland: the polling stations have been open for ten hours since 8 a.m. this Sunday. Around 800,000 voters are called upon to cast their votes.

The polls for the Saarland election 2022* predict a clear election victory for the SPD* around Anke Rehlinger. Prime Minister Tobias Hans’ CDU* is about to be voted out (see first report). All other parties have to worry about entering parliament.

Election campaign with an ice cream stand: Tobias Hans in a red sweater one day before the Saarland elections in 2022. © Harald Tittel/dpa

Saarland election 2022: citizens elect a new state parliament

First report from March 26th: Saarbrücken – The state elections in Saarland are heading for their final. SPD candidate Anke Rehlinger heralded the last 72 hours before the election by symbolically pressing a button. The current Vice Prime Minister pressed a red button. “The Final Countdown” was played and a scoreboard with a red 72 was held up. Almost reminiscent of Willy Brandt’s historic push of a button, which ushered in color television in 1967. In the final sprint to the election, Rehlinger, like Brandt 55 years ago, relies on symbolic politics. The head of the Saar SPD posted the appropriate pictures on Instagram.

Your opponent, CDU candidate Tobias Hans, also relies on social media. After his corona infection, the 44-year-old was able to campaign actively again on Friday. “First use after quarantine,” Hans wrote on Instagram on Friday morning. Including photos of how he gives the Saarlanders a snack for breakfast. There were pretzels. Hans is happy “to be fully committed again for the final sprint”.

Saarland election 2022: polls see the SPD clearly ahead of the CDU

In Saarland, his CDU is fighting for nothing less than staying in power. In the polls ahead of the election, the SPD overtook the Christian Democrats. Rehlinger is clearly in the lead at times. In a survey by the research group Wahlen for ZDF published on Thursday evening, the Social Democrats received 41 percent of the votes. According to the latest survey, the CDU is only 28 percent.

Hans still believes in a win. “The result of the election will look different,” he was convinced on Friday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. There are still many undecided voters. “I think that’s open,” said Hans. Whoever mobilizes best will win.

Saarland election 2022: Rehlinger comments on Groko

Rehlinger said in the “Morgenmagazin” with a view to forming a government that stability and reliability were “very, very important” to her. She will use both criteria to measure “with whom a stable government can be set up”. This is “a requirement for everyone, but also for the CDU”.

Election poster for the elections in Saarland with the prime minister candidates of the main parties CDU and SPD. © IMAGO/Becker Bredel

A continuation of the grand coalition is anything but impossible – albeit presumably with different signs than before. The CDU in the junior role? This sometimes decides who mobilizes best. Even just before the election. In this news ticker we will keep you up to date on all important developments before the state elections in Saarland on March 27th. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA