The big politics are behind him, and Norbert Walter-Borjans is now increasingly devoting himself to economic scandals. When it comes to cum-ex, his relationship with Olaf Scholz remains ambivalent.

In open votes you have to show your colors. A rush that the political professional Norbert Walter-Borjans should also be familiar with. Last Thursday in Wipperfürth, the former SPD chairman left both hands demonstratively in his lap when WDR investigative journalist Massimo Bognani asked the audience in the sold-out “Alte Drahtzieherei” for their opinion on Olaf Scholz's role in the cum-ex affair.

The vast majority who gathered in the small Bergen town that evening for the new edition of Bognanni's book “Under the Eyes of the State” would like more information from the Federal Chancellor. But Walter-Borjans does not publicly stab his long-time party friend and comrade in the back. Before he is called onto the stage for the discussion, he sits in the front row, smiling, and listens to the situation.