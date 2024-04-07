Home page politics

Rasha Nasr calls on the traffic light coalition to be more courageous when it comes to the issue of work bans for asylum seekers. © IMAGO/dts news agency

In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, SPD politician Rasha Nasr calls for a debate about migration policy beyond pull factors.

Berlin – The debate in German migration policy usually has two faces. On the one hand there is the containment of so-called illegal migration to Germany, on the other the enormous shortage of skilled workers in Germany. The latter is likely to increase in the coming years due to social change in Germany. Skilled workers from abroad could offer a solution to the problem. But they could also be deterred by the current debates in Germany. At least that's what SPD politician Rasha Nasr fears.

SPD politician Nasr on migration policy in Germany – “Where is the welcoming culture?”

The spokeswoman for the working group for migration and integration in the SPD demanded in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA therefore a different focus in the debate. There should be less talk about so-called pull factors and more focus on “stay factors,” said Nasr. “One example is the way we treat people who come to us. Where is the culture of welcome when we deport people from work?”

Stay factors instead of pull factors – SPD politician calls for rethinking migration policy

Under the heading “Stay Factors”, Nasr calls for better financial and personnel support for municipalities and the migration administration in order to better absorb skilled workers. As a concrete measure, the SPD also wants to create a funding program for the Skilled Immigration Act in order to create additional positions in the area of ​​refugee coordinators. In addition to the federal government, the social democrat also sees society as responsible. “It’s not all the federal government can do. I would say that it is a task for society as a whole to strengthen the infrastructure so that people benefit from it – on all sides. That’s what I mean by stay factors,” Nasr continued.

In recent months, the federal and state governments have repeatedly and publicly focused on containing pull factors. This is the name given to measures and structures that are intended to create incentives for migrants to come to Germany. In order to combat pull factors, the federal states decided, among other things, to introduce a payment card for asylum seekers. At the next Prime Minister's Conference, the controversial issue of asylum procedures in third countries will also be on the table.

SPD politician Nasr calls for more courage in abolishing work bans

The SPD politician sees another focus with regard to the work bans for refugees. At the moment, refugees are not allowed to work at all for the first three months after their arrival, and in many cases the deadlines are even longer. Nasr is calling for more courage in the traffic light coalition on this issue – including in her own party. “We have to be bolder on this issue. Give people their work permits immediately and if there is a reason to revoke them again, then revoke them,” was the SPD politician’s suggestion. “But let people work, because they want to work.”

According to Nasr, the step could also help to increase acceptance of refugees in society. “We first put obstacles in people's way and then get upset because they don't work. “You’re not allowed to do it,” affirms the Social Democrat. “Or we get upset about women staying at home with their children. “There is not enough childcare in the language courses,” continued Nasr. (fd)