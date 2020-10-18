S.PD health expert Karl Lauterbach is counting on people’s behavior in the fight against the coronavirus – less on containment measures. “It will depend on how the population behaves. That is more important than individual measures. Many editions are difficult to check in any case, ”the doctor told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

If the corona virus continues to spread so quickly, Lauterbach expects local shutdowns in Germany. “It’s very simple. The R value is around 1.3. If we don’t get it down, the daily number of cases will rise so quickly within a very short time that the clinics and health authorities will be overrun. Then there are local shutdowns. ”The reproduction number, also known as the R value, indicates how many other people an infected person infects. According to the situation report from the Robert Koch Institute on Saturday evening, the R value was 1.4.

Early on Sunday morning, the Robert Koch Institute reported 5587 new corona infections in Germany, a week earlier there were 3483 new cases. On Saturday a high of 7830 was reached for the third time in a row. The number of cases recorded is usually lower on Sundays and Mondays, also because not all health authorities transmit data to the RKI on the weekend.

Merkel calls for contact restrictions

Chancellor Angela Merkel asked people on Saturday to limit social contacts and to travel less in view of the skyrocketing number of corona infections. “We now have to do everything we can to ensure that the virus does not spread uncontrollably. Every day now counts, ”said the CDU politician in her weekly video message.

The CDU politician received support for her appeal from Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder. The CSU boss said “Bild am Sonntag”: “The situation is serious. If we don’t take countermeasures quickly, Corona will get out of control. Anyone who hesitates risks a second lockdown. Carefulness, caution and solidarity have never been as important as they are now. “On the other hand, criticism came from FDP leader Christian Lindner, he told the newspaper:” If the Chancellor sees such a drama, she must immediately submit a government statement. A podcast does not replace the debate in the Bundestag when it comes to fundamental rights. “

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans called on the younger generation to be more circumspect and solidarity. “We have to say very unequivocally to this generation, which is an important warning in our society on many ethical issues such as climate protection or international conflicts: This is not just about you, but your behavior also endangers others, especially the weaker ones “, Said Walter-Borjans the” mirror “. At the same time, he emphasized that one should “not assume a whole generation of bad character”.



President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is still in quarantine in his service villa.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer is calling for greater support from the Bundeswehr in the health authorities in the fight against the corona virus. “We are in the exponential phase,” said the CDU politician of “Bild am Sonntag”. “We have to expect that the number of new infections will double every three or four days. This pushes the health authorities to their limits in the follow-up of contacts of positively tested cases and we can no longer break the chains of infection. “

According to Kretschmer, the health authorities urgently need to be upgraded. “The Bundeswehr must be more closely involved and employees from the state ministries must be seconded. The police must help the regulatory authorities to control the measures. “

According to a survey, more than two thirds of Germans tend to be satisfied with the federal government’s corona crisis management. 68 percent of those questioned rated the leadership in a survey by the opinion research institute Kantar on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag” as “rather good”. For 27 percent it is “rather bad”. 4 percent answered “don’t know”.

On Saturday, the Federal President’s Office announced that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had gone into quarantine. One of his bodyguards had tested positive for the virus. A first corona test with the head of state was negative. Steinmeier will of course remain in quarantine, currently he is in his service villa in Berlin-Dahlem, it said. Steinmeier will be tested repeatedly in the coming days.