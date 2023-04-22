FromFelix Durach close

In an interview with Merkur.de, the SPD politician and officer Johannes Arlt talks about the image of the Bundeswehr in society and how it has changed.

Munich – The war in Ukraine shockingly reminded the German government of the need for an operational army to defend the country and the alliance. In recent years, the Bundeswehr has been treated rather neglected – now its importance is perhaps greater than ever. A special fund of 100 billion euros decided by the traffic light government should now significantly improve the condition of the troops. But the war also changed the way the German population viewed soldiers. The country and its armed forces are in the midst of a turning point.

Johannes Arlt is a career officer in the Air Force and therefore knows what it feels like to be a soldier in Germany. Since the 2021 federal election, he has also been a member of the German Bundestag for the SPD and is a full member of the Defense Committee. In an interview with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA the 37-year-old talks about the role of the Bundeswehr in society and how it changed as a result of the Ukraine war.

Interview with Johannes Arlt: “Understanding of the mission of the Bundeswehr must be sharpened again”

Mr. Arlt, how do you rate the position of soldiers in the Bundeswehr in society?

Johannes Arlt: The Bundeswehr has an excellent reputation in society. At least according to recent studies by the Center for Military History and Social Sciences. However, the understanding of the mission of the Bundeswehr must be sharpened again. We must also improve that the fundamentally positive image also generates more decisions for the Bundeswehr as a career option.

SPD defense politician Arlt in an interview: “Have scrupulously avoided the word ‘war’ for a long time”

Has the image of the Bundeswehr changed as a result of the Ukraine war?

The Bundeswehr should be firmly anchored in society through the model of “citizens in uniform”; this entrenchment has weakened following the suspension of conscription. We sent the Bundeswehr into wars, but for a long time scrupulously avoided the word “war”. For the past 35 years, security has been seen as a commodity that was freely available. The military confronts our post-heroic society with violence – and society has long happily looked the other way. The consequences were a lack of appreciation for the achievements of the Bundeswehr, no broad social mourning for the dead, an inadequate veterans policy and a lack of understanding of security. I hope that in the future we will talk more about what security means to us and what kind of society we want to live in

What should this dialogue look like?

I perceive servicewomen and men as those who are relatively little talked about when it comes to the implementation of the turning point. After ten years of volunteer army, however, we as a society have to deal with the image of soldiers that we would like to see in our Bundeswehr. This requires an intensive examination of the inner leadership and the model of the citizen in uniform. With a look at the demographics, we cannot avoid a debate about the future form of defense. These will be exhausting but important discussions.

Reputation of soldiers in the German population – “personal distance to the Bundeswehr”

You spoke of the fact that trust in the Bundeswehr that had been lost had to be regained. What do you think this process might look like?

Many people tell me that they are personally distant from the Bundeswehr, to which they have no personal connection. Letting soldiers in uniform ride the train was a very good first idea for improvement. We need to find more platforms where civil society and soldiers connect.

To put it casually: In your opinion, did it first take a war in Europe to recognize the need for an operational military?

In the broader society this is obviously to be affirmed.

