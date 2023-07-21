DAfter the summer break, the SPD wants to introduce compulsory social service in Germany of at least three months. SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”: “We need more respect in our dealings and stronger cooperation in the country.”

Wiese advocated speaking openly about the proposals that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for example, had brought into the debate. In particular, the question is when such a service could be completed and who is eligible. But it is clear: “A social obligation does not have to last a whole year – but at least three months,” said Wiese.

Steinmeier recently spoke out in favor of mandatory social service for young people. The Greens and FDP then commented critically on the initiative. The project is not included in the traffic light coalition agreement. The Union, on the other hand, wants to introduce a mandatory company year in Germany.

The project has been controversial for years. Critics point out that compulsory service leads to constitutional problems. Instead, social organizations are calling for more voluntary work and an expansion of voluntary social and ecological years, for which there are far too few places. They also point out that an expensive infrastructure would have to be set up to set up a compulsory year.