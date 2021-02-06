BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Almost eight months before the federal election, the SPD party executive meets on Sunday (2 p.m.) and Monday for a two-day retreat. As has already been announced, the SPD wants to put the sustainable restructuring of the economy and society at the center of its federal election campaign. “A task of the century is piling up ahead of us,” says a paper with “Guiding principles for the government program” by Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans.

“We have to revolutionize our production ecologically, renegotiate the rules of globalization as well as those of the digital world and create secure and well-paid jobs”, is the challenge described in the paper.

Party leader Walter-Borjans said in advance: “The SPD has also ensured future security in the past: with a minimum wage, basic pension, climate package, digital pact for education. Now it’s about the next decades.” The CDU and CSU believed that the market would fix it after the crisis. “We say: climate neutrality and social cohesion do not come naturally, pioneering inventions require state financial aid.” This applies to the use of hydrogen as well as to the development of drugs, such as the Covid-19 vaccine shows./sk/DP/fba