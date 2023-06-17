Home page politics

Greetings to the delegates in Hanau: Nancy Faeser waves at the state party conference. Under the motto “The best forces for Hesse”, the Hesse-SPD starts the election campaign for the state elections in October at their party conference. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

The first female interior minister wants to become Hesse’s first female head of government: an SPD state party conference in Hanau chooses Nancy Faeser as the top candidate for the state elections.

Hanau – With a large majority, a Hessian SPD party conference officially named Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser as the top candidate for the state elections on October 8th. She received 94.4 percent of the votes from the delegates in Hanau on Saturday. There were 307 votes in favour, 13 against and five abstentions.

In addition to a bouquet of flowers, Faeser also received a bembel, a pot-bellied vessel that is used in Hesse to serve cider – with the imprint “Hesse is a matter for the boss”. Germany’s first female interior minister wants to become the first female prime minister in Hesse. She committed her party to an intensive election campaign. In Hesse, the SPD has been pushing the opposition bench for almost 25 years; black and green currently rule here.

Protests against EU asylum law reform

The party congress was accompanied by protests against plans for a far-reaching reform of the European asylum system. Federal Interior Minister Faeser was also involved in the most recent compromise. Outside, demonstrators protested with the words “No detention camps at the external borders”. A group of anti-compromise protesters appeared in the hall wearing t-shirts that read “Not my Europe”. Juso representatives rejected the accommodation of refugees in camps on the EU’s external borders. A constant sense of surveillance could harm the mental health and development of children and adolescents in particular. If individual EU states could “buy themselves free” from taking in refugees with sums of money, that would be inhuman.

With regard to drowned refugees, Faeser emphasized that “dying in the Mediterranean” must stop. She is proud of the Jusos, who are so committed to refugees: “Your heart is in the right place.” However, she did not have a majority in the negotiations between the EU interior ministers. However, it is important “that we can keep the individual right to asylum”. The Hessian ex-SPD leader Andrea Ypsilanti recently resigned from the party because of the compromise.

Faeser: “My heart is in Hesse”

With a view to the Hessian election campaign, Faeser exclaimed: “Let’s set off today with a wonderful program.” With a view to her balancing act as Federal Minister of the Interior in Berlin and her aspiration to the Wiesbaden State Chancellery, Faeser affirmed: “My heart is in Hesse.” The 52-year-old also lives there with her family in Schwalbach am Taunus. SPD federal leader Lars Klingbeil shouted in Hanau: “Nancy is the best thing that can happen to Hesse.”

Faeser accused the black-green state government in Wiesbaden of standstill, scandals and failures in social policy. At the SPD party congress with the motto and campaign slogan “The best forces for Hesse” she promised to fight against the shortage of skilled workers with the help of immigrants as well as improvements for kindergartens and schools, hospitals, care and the housing market. The social democrat also emphasized the fight against right-wing extremism and violence against women as priorities. Faeser received five minutes of applause for her three-quarter hour keynote speech. dpa