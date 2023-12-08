Olaf Scholz says nothing on Friday. His appearance at the SPD party conference is only scheduled for this Saturday morning. But the Chancellor has a lot to listen to in the “City Cube” on Messedamm in Berlin on Friday morning. One word comes up particularly often: debt brake. So the legal regulation to limit national debt. One comrade after another is demanding that the brakes be loosened or abolished altogether.

The fact that the chairman of the Young Socialists is particularly clear should come as no surprise to anyone. Philipp Türmer says that the Federal Constitutional Court’s recent ruling on the traffic light’s budget policy has shown that the debt brake stands in the way of the state’s ability to act. “Nothing threatens the future of our generation more than this damned debt brake, let’s finally abolish it,” Türmer calls into the hall. The Jusos fundamentally rejected “abstract credit limitations”.

The party leaders Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken have previously called for a debate about the design of the debt brake. You will be re-elected as chairwoman on Friday and you apparently considered running against the debt brake to be effective in advertising. In her application speech, Esken warns that the debt brake should not be a brake on the future. That is why the SPD wants to treat the debt rules and future investments “differently than ongoing costs”. It is good that the debate about this is now gaining momentum. This is necessary for a modern infrastructure, modern administration, fair education, research funding and a sustainable economy.

It’s not just their own actions that are ignored

In the debate after the introductory speeches by the two chairmen, many speakers were critical of the debt brake. The impression always arises that the Social Democrats have had no political influence in the federal government in recent years. One delegate says, for example, that the debt brake was “talked into being” by conservatives and neoliberals. The Social Democrats blame the CDU for the fact that the debt brake still exists. It’s not just their own actions that are ignored. The coalition partner FDP, a stronghold of friends of the debt brake, was also spared by most of the speakers at the party conference. The comrades also don’t think it’s worth mentioning that the Chancellor himself has so far defended the debt brake.



Lars Klingbeil with Olaf Scholz on Friday in Berlin

Image: Omer Messinger



Scholz will stay on Friday until the afternoon. Then he has to switch from party to government again. It’s about agreement on the budget for 2024. On Thursday, the SPD parliamentary group announced that there would no longer be a decision by Parliament on next year’s budget this year. Scholz not only speaks about the budget with Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) on Friday afternoon. The three of them have also arranged to meet on Sunday. The Chancellor will probably give his party conference speech this Saturday morning in a budget-free room. Since he wants to make a government statement to the Bundestag next Wednesday, the goal should be to find a political agreement on the budget for 2024 among the traffic light partners by then – even if the reason for the government statement is the upcoming European Council.







Meanwhile, his party colleagues in the party conference hall describe the easing or even abolition of the debt brake as a miracle weapon to remove all obstacles on the way to investments. Esken says that after the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, we need to think again about how crises and “generational tasks” – she cites climate change as an example – can be managed. “We can’t manage both from the budget.” The SPD is “definitely” not prepared to give up the welfare state for this.

With a view to the budget dispute, Esken is confident “that we will succeed in finding each other in the coalition”. Chancellor Scholz is conducting these negotiations “in close coordination with us”. The talks with the coalition partners were “certainly not easy”. Esken doesn’t tighten the thumbscrews too tight for Scholz. She confirms the decision to increase the minimum wage to twelve euros and speaks out in favor of citizens’ benefit and basic child security. To what extent Scholz, Lindner and Habeck are talking about easing the debt brake again in the discussions about the 2024 budget – as with the budget for 2023 – is not clear. It will probably also be an issue, despite all the finance minister’s resistance.