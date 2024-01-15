DAccording to a report, the SPD lost more members last year than it has since 2019. As of December 31, 2023, the Social Democrats had 365,190 members, reports the “Tagesspiegel” with reference to a party spokesman. Accordingly, there were 14,671 fewer party members than at the end of 2022, which corresponds to a loss of 3.9 percent. The CDU, CSU, Greens and FDP also lost members in 2023.

At the same time, there were 9,584 new members of the SPD last year, five percent more than in 2022, the newspaper reported. The total losses are due to departures and deaths.

Over half are 60 and older

The proportion of women in membership has increased in recent years and was 33.56 percent at the end of 2022, the “Tagesspiegel” quoted the SPD spokesman as saying. Twelve percent of the members are under 35 years of age, while the group of members aged 60 and over makes up 57.62 percent.

Since the election of Olaf Scholz (SPD) as Chancellor at the end of 2021, the Social Democrats have lost almost 30,000 members, according to the “Tagesspiegel”.

Under Gerhard Schröder's chancellorship between 1998 and 2005, the SPD initially had more than 750,000 members, and at the end it still had around 600,000 members.