WORLD ON SUNDAY: Was it a mistake to go about getting vaccines within the EU? The British vaccinate single-handedly and quickly.

Rolf Mützenich: It was and is right that we coordinate our efforts on a European basis. The virus does not stop at borders. For that reason alone, I consider going it alone and vaccine nationalism to be completely wrong. If every country seeks its own salvation and wants to outdo others, that would also have led to great strife …

WORLD ON SUNDAY: … we have great strife.