Should the Bundeswehr use drones? The SPD wants to debate this widely, and churches and NGOs should also have a say. Even more: The SPD parliamentary group leader also wants to initiate international talks – and have them audition at Joe Biden.

S.PD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich apparently wants to raise the drone question, which is disputed in the coalition, and make it an issue in the upcoming federal election campaign.

“The election campaign is always about questions of principle. This also includes peace policy, disarmament policy and the best possible equipment for the Bundeswehr. Arming drones is part of it, ”said Mützenich to the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

“I would like a debate that will not only take place in specialist circles or the Defense Committee, but that will be politically pointed. Otherwise it cannot reach large parts of society, ”added the SPD politician.

Churches, trade unions or NGOs should also be heard in the discussion. “It bothers me that as experts almost only the military, armaments and defense people have their say in the media, but never doctors or church representatives,” said Mützenich.

The SPD relies on surveys

“Armed drones lead to a further spatial and temporal delimitation of combat operations because they can be deployed faster and with much less risk,” explained Mützenich. “Given the new possibilities of artificial intelligence, they are a big step towards automated killing. In any case, we should not take such a step without a broad social debate ”.

The SPD parliamentary group leader emphasized that he was not alone in his skepticism. “According to surveys, half of Germans are against equipping the Bundeswehr with armed drones. The broad social debate agreed upon in the coalition agreement might have changed that, but the two defense ministers Ursula von der Leyen and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer failed to allow such a thing. “

According to the SPD politician, this debate should also be conducted with Germany’s partner countries: “I want international discussions about whether arms control for drones is possible at the level of the United Nations or the NATO states,” said Mützenich.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) should seek talks with the allies, in particular with the new US government of the elected President Joe Biden, Mützenich demanded. He rejected objections that it was already too late in view of the widespread use of combat drones.

The SPD is divided on the question

Mützenich admitted that the SPD was also split on the issue. “I do not find it reprehensible if the SPD and some of us are internally torn on this difficult question,” he said. “Defense politicians argue with the protection of the Bundeswehr soldiers, and that is a strong argument. But it is not the only one. ”The protection of the soldiers does not depend solely on drones, emphasized Mützenich.

He criticized: “To this day, for example, the Defense Minister has not been able to provide enough armored vehicles, although the Bundestag has increased the defense budget by 9 billion euros. I wonder what happens to all that money. ”SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans also joined the debate in an interview. He no longer expects a decision on arming drones before the federal election in autumn 2021. “I assume that this question will no longer be decided in this legislative period,” he told the “Rheinische Post”.