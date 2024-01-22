Ladies and gentlemen, the first Citizens' Assembly of the Bundestag has just made proposals for better nutrition. They took a close look at his work. What is your conclusion?

Citizens' councils are a very good instrument for making politics more accessible to people. They offer us politicians the opportunity to better understand the moods and attitudes among citizens – beyond the boundaries of our constituencies. The citizens' assembly also showed that in some areas the population is more willing to change than we politicians assume.

What are you up to?

We sometimes believe that certain decisions are unreasonable – also because individual interests are always put forward in the public debate. The Citizens' Council has now spoken out in favor of an animal welfare tax or a free lunch for all children. Citizens have therefore placed the common good and the question of a future worth living at the center. This is a great result.



Ariane Fäscher (SPD) sits in the Bundestag for the Brandenburg constituency of Oberhavel – Havelland. She is deputy chair of the subcommittee on civic engagement.

The Union renewed its criticism of the format just a few days ago. The parliamentary managing director of the Bundestag faction, Thorsten Frei, called such “subsidiary committees” a “danger for our state”. Is he right?

This statement speaks of the fear of one's own loss of importance. The Citizens' Assembly has the same status as other expert committees that submit their suggestions to the parliamentary process.

Many citizens' assembly participants fear that their suggestions will not be implemented because they are not binding. There is currently no set procedure for dealing with them, although the Bundestag is already planning a second citizens' assembly. So is their concern justified?

At least the governing parties will consider the proposals thoroughly. Many MPs have already asked me about this. And there must be good feedback in the coming months: What was implemented, what wasn't and why? Some of the Citizens' Assembly's ideas have been discussed in Parliament for years. With the support of citizens, there may now be more of an opportunity to reach a conclusion – whether that is a mandatory label for food or an animal welfare tax.







This is exactly where the AfD starts with its allegations. Their food policy spokesman Peter Felser said that the traffic light was trying to implement its own ideas through the citizens' assembly “with the moral argument of the supposed will of the citizens”.

The AfD's criticism is ridiculous. If citizens who were randomly selected from across the country based on representative criteria make suggestions that do not suit the AfD, this suggests that their ideas are on the wrong path. We can also see this in the reactions to Correctiv's research into a right-wing secret meeting at which mass deportations of German citizens were planned. The majority want to talk about our coexistence in Germany differently than the right-wing extremists. The AfD's positions have no place in the debate.

However, the AfD is finding more and more supporters for its positions among the population. Do they then have no place in the discussion?

In my constituency I repeatedly hear sentences like: “We are not right-wing, we are just against what politics is currently doing.” We have to deal with this dissatisfaction or the feeling that the social guidelines no longer fit our own lives handle it very sensitively. But we must not get to the point where we believe that the right-wing populists are already the majority just because they are louder than other parts of society.

Are you in favor of a ban on the AfD, as is currently being discussed?

I am in favor of thoroughly examining whether a ban would be enforceable. It is important that it does not end up being a belly landing and that the AfD is not certified by the highest court to be a democratic party. Overall, I think it is more important that the democratic majority has now woken up and opposed these right-wing extremist ideas. Ultimately, the protest and participation of civil society are more important than a ban, which can weaken structures but does not change ideas.







Isn't this protest coming too late? Haven't right-wing extremist forces already managed to sustainably change the discourse and mood in society?

We must now take advantage of the opportunity that presents itself and discuss broadly: How do we want to live, what values ​​do we share? How can we achieve integration? The democratic parties do not deny that there are problems. We just have different proposed solutions than the AfD. Citizens' assemblies can be an important tool for these discussions, as can strengthening civil society through the new engagement strategy we are working on.

What is the goal of this strategy, which should be ready by the end of the year?

A committed person is a person who can take on different perspectives, who is experienced in negotiation processes, who feels responsible for the community – i.e. a democratically thinking person. A good engagement policy is therefore 100 percent democratic policy.

Many clubs complain that hardly anyone wants to take on long-term responsibility, and at the same time more and more people are suffering from loneliness. How does that fit together?

Since Corona, many people have actually been lonely, young and old. This not only has negative consequences for themselves, but also for society. There is a statistical correlation between loneliness, susceptibility to conspiracy theories, right-wing extremism and willingness to use violence. The other way around is: When people help shape their environment, they experience community, appreciation and self-efficacy. They realize that they are not at the mercy of political decisions.