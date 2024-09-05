Home policy

From: Felix Durach

After the tragedy in Munich, Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) addressed clear words to the traffic light government – and called for a rethink.

Munich – After the Munich police shot and killed an armed man near the Israeli Consulate General on Thursday, many questions remain unanswered. Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) did not rule out a plan to attack the Israeli Consulate General, which is located near the crime scene. At a press conference in the afternoon, Hermann, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) spoke about the events. The latter also addressed clear words to the federal government – in which his party provides the chancellor.

Shots in Munich: SPD mayor Reiter makes critical appeal to traffic light coalition

“As Mayor of Munich, I would also like to make it very clear that I will continue to support all measures that the police propose to me to increase the safety of Munich’s citizens,” said Reiter at the end of his short speech at the crime scene. “In any case, there must not and will not be any ideological objections to certain measures with my vote.” To underline his point, the SPD Mayor then addressed the traffic light government around his party colleague Olaf Scholz (SPD) with critical words.

“That is why I would like to make an appeal to the federal government. I would be pleased if the federal government decided to finally give a legal framework to all measures that are necessary to prevent crime (…) so that we can guarantee security for citizens,” Reiter demanded. The SPD politician mentioned data retention, video surveillance and random identity checks as appropriate measures.

Munich’s mayor with traffic light appeal – “Many attacks make rethinking necessary”

“I believe that the large number of attacks and assassinations in recent weeks simply require a rethink in the federal government,” Reiter concluded. “I do not want to accept that federal politics ensures that we cannot guarantee the absolute security of our citizens.”

Clear words from Reiter, who openly denounced the decisions of the traffic light coalition in security policy. Ever since the knife attack in Solingen that left three people dead, the issue of security policy has been at the top of the political agenda alongside migration policy. The traffic light coalition had already announced that it would tighten gun laws and give investigative authorities more powers with a new package of laws. The plans of Chancellor Scholz’s government include, among other things, a complete ban on knives at events and on local and long-distance transport.

Shooting in Munich: Shooter comes from Austria – motive still unclear

It is now clear that the shooter killed by police in Munich The man is an 18-year-old man from Austria who also lived there. The police announced this at a press conference. However, the authorities have not yet given any concrete information about the exact motive. The Austrian Interior Ministry announced a statement for the afternoon.

Reiter has been in office in Munich City Hall since 2014 and wants to run for another term in 2026. To do this, however, the Bavarian cabinet had to overturn the age limit for the election last year. Reiter, who would have turned 67 in the 2026 election, would otherwise not have been allowed to run. (fd)