Get along well: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin during a visit in November 2021. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Imago

There are positive signals in the conflict between Kosovo and Serbia. But skepticism remains: an SPD politician also suspects Putin’s interests behind the dispute.

Pristina/Berlin – There are signs of a slight easing in the Kosovo conflict: the militant Serbs in northern Kosovo have started to leave the barricades they have set up. However, it is probably too early to give the all-clear.

“As long as the Serbian government does not recognize the independence of Kosovo, there will be this conflict between the two countries,” SPD member of the Bundestag Adis Ahmetovic told rbb Inforadio on Thursday (December 28). He sees a possible problem in the influence of Russia.

Serbia as “Russia’s extended arm”: Kosovo conflict as a destabilizer for the EU?

“With the Serbian government, there is an extended arm of Russia in the western Balkans. How will the EU be destabilized? By further fueling the problems in Kosovo,” said the social democrat. If the EU tries to “further democratize Kosovo and strengthen its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Serbian government on the other hand will try to escalate,” he predicted. Recently there have also been unconfirmed reports about the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Kosovo.

However, Thursday brought signs of de-escalation. At the blockade near the village of Rudare, no one stood guard, the activists’ tents were deserted, the Serbian-language news portal reported kossev.info. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had announced the night before that the barricades would be dismantled within the next 48 hours. He visited the village of Raska in southern Serbia and positioned himself as a peace fighter – and as a confidant of the local Serbs. “Here I had difficult negotiations with people who I knew loved their country. And that’s the hardest thing.” quoted him tagesschau.de.

Trucks loaded with stones on a street in the northern, Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica. © Bojan Slavkovic/AP/dpa

Vucic had received guarantees from the Kosovar government, the EU and the USA for the dismantling of the barricades, it said. There should be no criminal prosecution for insurgents and individual arrested Serbs should be released.

Meanwhile, the barricade on the Serbian side of the Merdare border crossing has also been dismantled. The day before, trucks parked sideways had blocked access to the most important border crossing between Serbia and Kosovo. The authorities in Kosovo then closed the border crossing on their side. Traffic there returned to normal on Thursday, according to media reports.

Kosovo and Serbia in conflict: Vucic dismisses military from heightened alert

Vucic also lifted the increased alert for the military and police on Thursday. This was reported by the state news agency Tanjug, citing the Presidential Chancellery. Vucic justified the increased readiness three days ago with the recent tensions in Kosovo.

Kosovo, which is now almost exclusively inhabited by Albanians, used to belong to Serbia and has been independent since 2008. To this day, Serbia has not come to terms with this and is claiming the country’s territory for itself. The area north of the divided city of Mitrovica is almost exclusively inhabited by Serbs. (dpa/fn)