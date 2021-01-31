The SPD leadership is putting pressure on the introduction of a monthly corona surcharge for Hartz IV recipients. Party leader Saskia Esken wants to push through such a grant in the coalition committee next Wednesday. “In view of the obvious need for adults and children in basic security, we expect our coalition partner in the federal government to go along with us when we meet with new members in the coalition committee,” she told Tagesspiegel.

The corona pandemic brings burdens for everyone. But it hits people particularly hard who depend on basic social security benefits. “In addition to concerns about health and considerable psychosocial stress, there are additional financial expenses that can hardly be covered by the tight budget,” said Esken.

Many offers of help in social institutions have been dropped or are only available to a limited extent. In addition, there would be increased household expenses, for example for hygiene articles. The fact that the daycare and school children no longer have lunch due to the fact that the facilities are closed also puts a strain on the already tight budgets. To cope with these burdens, the SPD wants to bring a grant on the way.

The SPD leader also wants to put a fundamental Hartz IV reform on the agenda in the coalition committee. Reform is imperative because the sanctions regime must be constitutionally designed. In addition, the simplified access to basic security in the corona pandemic has proven its worth and must be retained. “We want that in the future in the first two years of drawing basic security not substantial assets and the appropriateness of the apartment are not checked”, announced Esken.