Home page politics

Press Split

SPD leader Saskia Esken sees no threat to the continued existence of the traffic light in the FDP member survey. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

The FDP members are currently voting on their stance on the traffic lights. SPD leader Esken is calm about the results. After the traffic light disputes of the past few weeks, she has one wish.

Berlin – SPD leader Saskia Esken sees no threat to the continued existence of the three-party alliance in the FDP member survey on the traffic light coalition. In an interview with the German Press Agency, she made it clear that, regardless of the result, she believes that the FDP leadership will stand by the traffic lights. “Christian Lindner and other people from his management team have clearly spoken out in favor of remaining in the traffic light, and I agree with my colleagues.”

Appeal to responsibility of the FDP members

Esken emphasized that the FDP members were only asked about their mood towards the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. “I would like the majority of them to be aware of their responsibility for the country,” she added. The vote in the survey, which runs until January 1st, is not binding for the party and parliamentary group leadership in the Bundestag.

Trust in Linder’s leadership team

598 FDP members submitted the application for a member survey after the FDP's disastrous election results in Hesse and Bavaria. The result is considered to be an indication of the mood and can fuel the discussion within the party, but without having any immediate consequences. The federal statutes state: “The party’s organs are not bound in their decision-making to the results of the member survey.”

Esken counters speculation about traffic lights being turned off

Because of the disagreements between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP in budget policy and other issues, there is increasing speculation that there could be an early election to the Bundestag or a change in coalition. Esken countered such speculations. “This country deserves a government that acts responsibly for the people. And we want to continue to do that.”

Coalition should “really take off” in the new year

The traffic light wants to “grab and shape the changes we are in the midst of and thereby strengthen economic prosperity and cohesion in the country,” said the SPD chairwoman. This spirit has been lost to some extent due to the current crises, but also due to arguments at traffic lights. “And I really hope that all coalition partners will now use the Christmas break to recharge their batteries,” emphasized Esken. “But then we really have to get going and make it clear that we are taking responsibility for the country together.”

Traffic lights are still conceivable as a long-term project

Esken can still imagine working with the FDP and the Greens beyond this legislative period. “It would still be desirable if we could work together in the long term,” she said. “This traffic light makes it possible – on behalf of society – for different positions to be brought together and for us to work together to develop measures for a better future.”

But no traffic light election campaign in 2025

Esken still doesn't want to campaign for the traffic light before the 2025 federal election. “We are campaigning for the SPD and for a good SPD result. We have never campaigned for a coalition, and we won't change anything about that.” dpa